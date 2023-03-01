In Bismarck State's men's basketball team's first three games against Lake Region State this season, they played two games against the Royals that finished within a five-point margin.

A third took place in the fourth meeting between the two teams Wednesday evening at the Armory, and the result stayed the same, as the Mystics edged out a 69-65 win over the Royals.

"This one was fun for (the fans and media), not for me," Mystics head coach Kevin Rice said. "We didn't perform like I thought we would, but we'll take it. It's 0-0 (record-wise) when you get to the playoffs, it's a one-game situation."

Fifteen points from Anthony Bertucci and 13 from Deonte' Martinez were tops for the Mystics, and it was just enough to get the job done against a feisty Royals squad that played much better than their regular season record in their four games this season with Bismarck State.

"It's tough to beat a team four times in a year," Rice said. "They controlled the pace of the game, they stayed solid with what they ran, so we couldn't fall asleep or be lethargic. Hats off to them, they put us in a rut for most of the game, but we were mentally tough in the middle of the second half and we were mentally mature enough to finish the game off this time."

The Royals couldn't miss, especially from range, early in the game, and they built up a decent early lead on the Mystics.

That hot shooting was led by Ja'vion Byers, who had a first-half high 15 points on 6-of-10 attempts from the floor on his way to a game-high 21 points.

"We didn't have any pressure, everything was comfortable for them," Rice said. "When you let teams operate where they're comfortable, it's like script in practice, no defense. We have to do a better job of being on the ball, trusting our teammates and talking."

A balanced scoring attack led by Martinez's 10 points, Bertucci's nine points, and eight points from Max Tschosik, highlighted by a buzzer-beater three by Martinez to end the half, brought the Mystics into halftime with a one-point lead, 39-38.

"Guys were being a little selfish in the first half," Rice said. "The guys know we're a better team when we're moving and doing the necessary things on the offensive end. I told them, we're not the '96 Bulls, we can't turn it on and off like that, we have to stay consistent on both ends."

The Mystics made a few changes during halftime, including switching between a man and zone defense.

That was responded to by a few changes from the Royals, and the two teams continued to battle through a physical second half.

"We had to mix it up, because you can't give teams one look the entire time," Rice said. "You have to blend it up, and that's basketball. If it works, it works, if it doesn't, it doesn't, but you have to try different things."

Perhaps the biggest improvement for the Mystics came on the glass.

After allowing seven offensive rebounds to the Royals in the first half, the stat sheet showed just one more added to that total in the second half.

"I don't know if the totals are right on that, but that's been one of our Achilles' heels, boxing out," Rice said. "I told the guys, we aren't 6-10 with 42-inch verticals, we have to eliminate our guy and then rebound the ball."

Bismarck State nearly held onto the lead they had grabbed to end the first half for the entire second half, as there were just two lead changes and two ties.

Who else but Byers would give Lake Region State the lead back, hitting yet another three-point jump shot for a 60-59 advantage, but a nifty transition layup by Garrett Bader gave the Mystics the lead right back, and they held it for the remainder of the game.

"There's a difference between regular season and playoff basketball, everything's predicated toward the half court," Rice said. "It's all about how you execute, so whichever team that operates the best and rebounds the best wins the game. It's nothing magical, but our guys knew.

"We did a so-so job in half-court execution, but we got out of here with a win, and now we can go take care of the next one."

Now the Mystics prepare for a Region 13 semifinal matchup against Dawson, a team they had every opportunity to go 3-0 against this season but had to settle for a 1-2 mark.

"I can talk X's and O's until I'm blue in the face, but if we're not BSC, we don't stand a chance no matter who we play," Rice said. "We were up 12 at their place and blew that lead, beat them here, then were up 21 at their place and blew that lead.

"I don't know which team of my guys is going to come out, which is a scary part. Now it's the challenge of figuring out which team we show up as, there's not much else to do."