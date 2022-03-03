Bismarck rolls past Legacy, will face Mandan in semis

The best defense in the West Region was no match for the best offense as Bismarck High rolled to a 90-77 win over Legacy in a first-round game at the West Region boys’ basketball tournament on Thursday.

Treysen Eaglestaff was held to 19 points but four other Bismarck players picked up the slack as the Demons became the first team this year to score more than 79 points against the Sabers.

“They dictated everything,” Legacy coach Jason Horner said. “They do a great job of attacking and finding open shooters where they want to go.”

Bismarck will play Mandan in tonight’s semifinal at the Bismarck Event Center. The seventh-seeded Braves had to win a play-in game just to get into the tournament, then knocked off No. 2-seed Century on Thursday.

The winner of tonight’s games earns a spot in the state Class A tournament and will play for a region championship on Saturday.

Legacy stays alive for the time being. The Sabers play Century in a loser-out game today.

Bismarck’s high-octane offense averaged 76 points in two wins against the Sabers in the regular season. Before Thursday, Legacy had not given up more than 79 points in any game while allowing an averaging of 61 points.

The Demons, who eclipsed 100 points seven times this season and is averaging 94 points, had 49 in the first half.

“There were times we’d miss a free throw and they’d get it and two passes and two dribbles later, they'd lay it in. Inexcusable in this tournament,” Horner said.

The fourth-ranked Demons built an early lead without the help of Eaglestaff, who didn’t take his first shot until six minutes had elapsed. Instead, it was Cole Jahner and Carter Sims carrying much of the offense.

Jahner had five straight points and Sims drained three 3-pointers to help the Demons to a 29-14 lead midway through the first half.

With 10:06 left, Eaglestaff made his first basket of the game, a long jumper as part of a 13-2 run. He then scored seven of Bismarck’s next 10 points.

By the end of the night, Gillette had scored 13 points. He had three of the Demons’ 14 3-pointers – on 36 attempts.

Sims collected four 3-pointers on his way to 12 points. Kyler Scott had two threes and 11 points. Jahner ended the night with 10 points.

“We’ve seen a lot of different defenses, so for our guys it just comes down to executing in the moment and not getting rattled,” Bismarck coach Jordan Wilhelm said.

Eaglestaff had three 3-pointers, five rebounds and three blocked shots. More than half of the Demons’ field goal attempts were 3-pointers.

“Obviously our game plan does not change a whole lot, we want to increase possessions and play an in-your-face style of defense where we control the tempo,” Wilhelm said. “For the majority of the game I thought we did that. I was proud of our intensity.”

Despite their high-risk, high-reward style, the Demons shot 60 percent in the second half and 56 percent for the game. They made 11 more 3-pointers than the Sabers and took 12 more shots.

Lucas Kupfer came off the bench to lead Legacy with 12 points. Reserve Brayden Weidner added 11 points, as did Logan Wetzel.

