Bismarck kept its season alive Friday afternoon, but barely.

Teysean Eaglestaff had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Demons in their 80-79 win over Turtle Mountain in loser-out action of the West Region tournament at the Bismarck Event Center.

Andre Austin added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Demons, who shot 50 percent (29-58) in the win. Carter Henke also was in double figures with 10 points and seven boards.

Turtle Mountain led 41-40 at halftime. Houston Davis had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Abraham Peltier led the Braves with 19 points off the bench, including four three-pointers.

Parker Wallette finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Mandan 77, Williston 60

Mandan scored 43 first-half points on its way to a 17-point win over Williston, setting up a must-win game on Saturday against Legacy at 2:45 p.m.

Four Braves scored in double figures. Rustin Medenwald led the way with 19 points.

Hudsen Sheldon totaled 18 points and seven rebounds.

Karsyn Jablonski scored 14 points and dished out five assists. TJ Brownotter finished with 10 points off the bench.

Malaki Sik's 19 points paced the Coyotes. Isiah St. Romain had 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Jamestown 55, Dickinson 40

Jamestown earned a spot in a state-qualifier with a 15-point win over Dickinson in the first loser-out on the girls' side.

Ella Falk had 19 points and six rebounds for the Blue Jays, who face Bismarck at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Breanna Oettle contributed 16 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Jays.

Dickinson was led by 12 points and nine rebounds from Sadie Stevenson.

Mandan 58, St. Mary's 56

McKenna Johnson had 21 points, 14 rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals to lead Mandan to a 58-56 win in the final loser-out game of the day.

The Braves led 27-17 at halftime, but the Saints surged behind Mykie Messer's 27-point performance.

Mandan, which faces Legacy in a state qualifier on Saturday, got 19 points from Jayden Wiest.