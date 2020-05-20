Bismarck High's Wilhelm says coaching honor's all about the kids

The start was a little choppy, the Demons started 1-2, but from there they went 19-3, setting up a semifinal game against Fargo Davies before the State A was stopped. More than two months have passed yet all teams and athletes still struggle to process the sudden end.

“As coaches, and even for our younger players, there will be other opportunities. Nothing is guaranteed, of course, but there will be other chances. The hard part is for those seniors to not get a shot at it,” Wilhelm said. “That’s where the disappointment is. Those 2020 seniors (Kenyon Eagle, Tyce Halter, Nick Hinsz, Joey Mills, Kade Rohlfs) brought toughness. They played a lot of the minutes at the front of the press. We’re proud of what our team accomplished and I think as time passes we’ll be able look back really fondly on how the season went.”

Wilhelm deflected credit for NDHSCA honor.

“You don’t get into coaching for awards and things like that but it’s definitely a cool honor to be recognized by your peers,” Wilhelm said. “It speaks to the hard work everybody put in. It all goes back to the kids. They bought in to what we were doing. They were committed. They sacrificed for each other and the results were really positive.”