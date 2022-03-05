Bismarck High School, Legacy qualify for state tournament

Legacy kept its perfect record alive Saturday with a win over Mandan in a state-qualifying game at the West Region basketball tournament at the Bismarck Event Center.

The seven-year-old Legacy program used a big second-half run to beat Mandan 61-45 and earn a berth in its seventh state tournament. Legacy, like three other teams, had to come back through the consolation round after losing earlier in the tournament.

In the first game Saturday, Bismarck High School reached state for the first time in five years by outlasting Jamestown 59-53

Bismarck 59, Jamestown 53

The Bismarck Demons ended a five-year state tournament drought with a win over the Jamestown Blue Jays.

Paige Breuer scored 19 points and Peyton Neumiller hit two big 3-pointers down the stretch as the Demons fought off a spirited rally by the Blue Jays late in the second half.

“That’s what tournament basketball is, finding a way” Bismarck coach Bill Shetler said.

The Demons are headed to the state tournament for the first time since 2017. But it wasn’t easy.

Jamestown came from 12 points down to take the lead twice down the stretch, the last time a 49-46 on a 3-pointer by Katie Trumbauer with 6:10 left. Trumbauer had three of the Jays’ seven 3-pointers and nine points. Katie Falk led Jamestown with 16 points and Annie Nabwe added 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The Demons led 40-30 before Jamestown went on a 16-4 run to go up 46-44 on Trumbauer’s 3-pointer with 6:59 left.

“Once they took the lead we responded and had two good minutes of executing our stuff,” Shetler said.

The Jays led 48-46 when Bismarck’s Sydney Gerving tied it and Neumiller followed with back-to-back 3-pointers, the last from behind the NBA line for a 54-49 lead.

The Jays got within 54-52 on two Annie Nabwe free throws but Neumiller blocked Trumbauer’s 3-point attempt with 53 seconds to play to preserve the lead.

“No team wants to end their season. They made a couple of shots and we came down and made a couple and made some stops,” Shetler said. “I’m proud of the way we responded.”

Jamestown turned the ball over 25 times leading to a 17-2 advantage in points off turnovers for Bismarck. The Demons’ bench also outscored the Jays’ 30-8.

Legacy 61, Mandan 45

The Legacy Sabers broke open a close game with an 18-0 run midway through the second half to keep their streak of state tournament qualifications alive at seven with a win over the Mandan Braves.

In its seven years as a varsity program, Legacy has never missed a state tournament. It has Alyssa Eckroth to thank for reserving a spot in next week’s state A tournament at the Bismarck Event Center.

Eckroth scored all 14 of her points in the second half and played a key role in the Sabers’ run that turned a four-point deficit into a 14-point lead in just over four minutes.

“We really bought into the defense,” Eckroth said. “We knew if we played defense then our offense would come around. My shots weren’t falling in the first half, but I just came out confident in the second half and kept letting them fly.”

Eckroth was 0-for-5 in the first half, which ended with the Braves holding a 25-24 lead. But Eckroth hit a 3-pointer 19 seconds into the second half. She had nine in the pivotal run. By the time it ended with 8:07 left, the Sabers led 49-35.

Brooklyn Felchle scored 11 points and Adison Sagaser added 10 for the Sabers, who outshot Mandan 46 percent to 28 percent. The Braves made just 2 of 14 3-pointers.

The Braves lost their inside presence when 6-foot-2 freshman forward McKenna Johnson fouled out with 6:36 left in the game. Johnson finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Hailey Markel led the Braves with 12 points.

