Bismarck High overcomes 20-point deficit to rally past Century

The Patriots battled back, pulling within five points at 75-70 with just under three minutes to go but could get no closer.

“Century is a good team. They have size and they have talent and guys that can make shots from all over the place,” Wilhelm said. “We knew we were going to have our hands full. And any time you get that crosstown rivalry you know it’s going to be a tough game and it’s going to be right down to the last possession.

“The biggest thing I’m proud of tonight is our guys didn’t bat an eye when they were down 20. They didn’t worry about it, they stuck to the system, they trusted themselves and eventually they found themselves right back in the game and with a huge victory.”

Nine different players scored for No. 5-ranked BHS (5-1). Eaglestaff led the way with 25. Logan Schaubert added 17, Max Tschosik 12 and Ethan Stotz and Cole Jahner each added eight.