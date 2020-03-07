Bismarck High outlasts Jamestown in overtime for West Region tournament title

The Grand Experiment isn’t complete yet, but it’s getting close.
Bismarck High followed a familiar script on Saturday, running and rebounding and coming from behind late to beat Jamestown 84-79 in overtime in the championship game of the West Region boys’ basketball tournament.
The second-seeded Demons will be the No. 1 seed from the West at next weekend’s state Class A tournament in Fargo. It’s their first West Region title since 2011 and the first region title game to go into overtime since 2006.
Jamestown, the defending state champion and top seed, ran out of gas in their third straight overtime game.
“What it means is our guys know how to compete,” Bismarck coach Jordan Wilhelm said. “They continue to play with a chip on their shoulder. We were picked sixth in the league and our guys have played with a chip.”
They followed the lead of Treysen Eaglestaff in the second half and overtime. The sophomore had 13 of his 21 points after the break, six of those in overtime.
“I felt perfectly fine, just like any other game,” Eaglestaff said. “I wasn’t hitting a lot in the first half, but my teammates told me to keep shooting. That’s why I’m playing baskeball, right?”
Eaglestaff was 9-for-19 and had two 3-pointers, the one in overtime giving the Demons the lead for good.
Brooks Carroll nearly carried the Jays to a successful title defense. He was 7-for-10 from 3-point range and finished with 27 points.
Bismarck scored on 11 of 13 possessions late in the second half.
“With our attacking offense and attacking defense we tend to wear teams down as the game goes on. That’s why you see our systems work well later in the game because the other team is tired,” Wilhelm said.
Only a pileup in the lane that Keith Levin emerged with for a game-tying layup with five seconds to play kept the game from ending in regulation. Levin finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Bismarck helped the Jays by missing the front end of two bonuses in the last 22 seconds and the Jays got four points to knot it up.
Jamestown was appearing in its third straight region championship game. The Blue Jays used it as a stepladder to last year’s state Class A championship.
The big difference this year was the absence of Boden Skunberg, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder. The first-team all-state player averaged 28 points and 11 rebounds but suffered a hand injury late in the season and missed the tournament.
Several younger players stepped into the void, including Lamp, a junior whose overtime heroics in the first two games got the Jays back into the championship game.
It was Bismarck’s first trip to the championship game since 2014. The Demons dropped both regular-season games to Jamestown, giving up 93 points in each. They came from 13 points down in the second half against Minot on Friday to get into the championship game.
Jamestown rode the hot hands to an early seven-point lead. Carroll scored 12 points in the first 11 minutes of the game and Carson Lamp didn’t wait until overtime to be a factor as he had done the first two games of the tournament. Lamp had 10 points in the first half.
Bismarck trailed 34-24 with 1:45 to play. But in typical Demon fashion, they scored a flurry of points down the stretch by four different players.
With eight seconds left in the half, the Demons stole the ball and Treysen Eaglestaff scored on a layup with two seconds to play to pull BHS within 36-34 at the half.
By the time the game ended, the Demons had taken 78 shots to 54 by the Blue Jays, grabbed 18 offensive boards and forced 20 turnovers.
Lamp finished the night with 18 points and four assists. Levin had 13 rebounds to go with his 14 points.
Gunner Swanson scored 15 points, Tarin Walker added 11 and Max Tschosik 10.
Eaglestaff’s 3-pointer answered Jacob Hilgemann’s basket to open overtime. After Devin Beach’s two free throw got the Jays within one, Eaglestaff and Nick Hinsz scored back to back. Jamestown got as close as 81-79 before Eaglestaff and Walker sealed it with free throws.
“I challenged these guys tonight,” Wilhelm said. “Are you going to be content getting to a state tournament? Are you going to take your foot off the gas or are we going to put our foot on the gas pedal. I don’t think we’re content getting to a state tournament.”
Dickinson 70, Minot 68
Three Dickinson players had double-doubles as the Midgets rallied late and survived a late technical foul to earn a berth in the state A tournament.
Tallon Klatt had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Jaiden Wright added 19 points and 17 rebounds and Kobe Krenz had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Midgets will be the fourth seed from the west at next weekend’s tournament.
Minot led 66-64 when the Midgets scored six straight points. Krenz, who scored his first points with 7:49 left, had eight of the Midgets last 12 points. His pull-up from the free throw line with 36 seconds left turned out to be the game winner.
And it wasn’t without drama. Dickinson led 70-66 and had the ball when the game was stopped after water was seen on the floor in front of the Midgets’ bench.
Having already received a bench warning, the second infraction led to a technical after the cleanup and Jaxon Gunville made two free throws.
Dickinson forced a turnover after the inbound and ran out the clock to secure its first state tournament bid in three years.
Gunville had 24 points and Deonte Martinez added 20.
Jayden Hocker scored 14 points for the Midgets, who outrebound Minot 53-23 and had a 13-0 edge in second-chance scoring.
Mandan 61, Legacy 47
Elijah Klein’s double-double earned Mandan its fifth straight trip to the state Class A tournament. The Braves will be third seed from the West Region at the state tournament.
Klein’s third tournament double-double included 19 points and 10 rebounds. He finished three games with 65 points and 41 rebounds. He also blocked two shots
Jayce Lowman hit several clutch shots in the second half. He finished with four 3-pointers and 16 points. Jaxton Wiest added 13 points.
Mandan shot 52 percent from the floor and hit 6 of 16 3-pointers.
Legacy got just 2 of 12 3-pointers to fall. The Sabers shot 36 percent.
Rhett Clements was the only Legacy player in double figures with 17 points.
Legacy got within six points midway through the second half before the Braves pulled away.