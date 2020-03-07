Bismarck High outlasts Jamestown in overtime for West Region tournament title

It was Bismarck’s first trip to the championship game since 2014. The Demons dropped both regular-season games to Jamestown, giving up 93 points in each. They came from 13 points down in the second half against Minot on Friday to get into the championship game.

Jamestown rode the hot hands to an early seven-point lead. Carroll scored 12 points in the first 11 minutes of the game and Carson Lamp didn’t wait until overtime to be a factor as he had done the first two games of the tournament. Lamp had 10 points in the first half.

Bismarck trailed 34-24 with 1:45 to play. But in typical Demon fashion, they scored a flurry of points down the stretch by four different players.

With eight seconds left in the half, the Demons stole the ball and Treysen Eaglestaff scored on a layup with two seconds to play to pull BHS within 36-34 at the half.

By the time the game ended, the Demons had taken 78 shots to 54 by the Blue Jays, grabbed 18 offensive boards and forced 20 turnovers.

Lamp finished the night with 18 points and four assists. Levin had 13 rebounds to go with his 14 points.

Gunner Swanson scored 15 points, Tarin Walker added 11 and Max Tschosik 10.