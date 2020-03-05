Bismarck High gets past Century in quarterfinals; Minot defeats Legacy

The Demons stuck to their game plan down the stretch.

“Just our aggressive defense. We just kept our foot on the pedal and just kept going at it,” Swanson said.

“The key down the stretch was just sticking to what we’ve done all year, playing good team basketball, sharing the basketball, trusting your teammates, keeping our pressure up,” Wilhelm said. “The one thing about what we run is, if we can just continue to keep that pressure on, we know it’s going to work eventually.”

The Demons shot just 32 percent (23 for 72) from the field but forced 23 Century turnovers.

Max Tschosik led the Demons (17-5) with 12 points. Nick Hinsz added 10, while Swanson, Halter and Kade Rohlfs each contributed eight.

Feeney finished with a game-high 23 to lead the Patriots (13-11). Ian Ely and Erikson each had nine.

Bismarck will square off with Minot at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday in the semifinals. Century will take on Legacy at 2:45 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall in a consolation contest.

Minot 75, Legacy 65

A big run early in the second half helped No. 4-ranked Minot take control on the way to a 75-65 victory over Legacy in the late game.