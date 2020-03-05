Bismarck High gets past Century in quarterfinals; Minot defeats Legacy

Sometimes it helps to have a short memory.
The shots weren’t falling for Gunner Swanson and the Bismarck Demons on Thursday night during the quarterfinals of the West Region boys basketball tournament.
But Swanson delivered when it counted.
The Demons junior drained a corner 3-pointer for the game-winner as No. 5-ranked Bismarck edged cross-town rival Century 63-59.
“I wasn’t real confident because I’d missed a few shots but my teammates and my coaches had confidence in me, so I just let it fly,” said Swanson, who finished with 8 points. His second field goal -- and only 3-pointer -- of the night put the Demons in front for good and answered a late spurt by Century as the Patriots threatened to pull an opening-round upset at the Bismarck Event Center.
“Part of what we preach is you can’t worry about what’s been happening,” Demons coach Jordan Wilhelm said. “You have to have a next play mentality.
“We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well tonight. We missed a lot of free throws, we missed a lot of three-point shots. But if you keep that mentality, you stay confident when you’re under pressure … we hope they have the same mentality when it’s the last minute as the first minute.”
In a game that featured five ties and 14 lead changes, the No 7-seeded Patriots erased a five-point deficit with 4:11 to go. A 5-0 spurt late gave Century the lead.
Ryan Erikson hit a jumper, then sank one of two free throws to pull Century within a point at 58-57 with 49 seconds to go.
Cade Feeney stole the ball and went the other way for a layup, giving the Patriots a 59-58 lead with 32 seconds to go.
“Feeney is a competitor,” Wilhelm said. “We are not going to miss having to game plan for him anymore because he’s a winner and he’s a guy that makes play after play. He’s a competitor. So for us to come out with a win tonight against a good Century team, I’m proud of our guys’ effort.”
The No 2-seeded Demons kept their composure and Swanson answered with his corner 3 to take a 61-59 lead with 18 seconds remaining.
After Anthony Doppler missed a runner and BHS corralled the rebound, Tyce Halter hit two free throws with 1.2 seconds left to make it a four-point victory.
“Every time we play them, we know it’s going to be a battle so we just kept battling and battling and we ended up on top in this one,” Swanson said.
“Hat’s off to that Century team. They’re a fantastic team,” Wilhelm said. “I keep saying that we worked all year to earn that 2 seed and then we have to play Darin Mattern and Century in the first round. It’s just a testament to this league, it’s a fantastic league and every night, each game is going to be a battle.”
The Demons stuck to their game plan down the stretch.
“Just our aggressive defense. We just kept our foot on the pedal and just kept going at it,” Swanson said.
“The key down the stretch was just sticking to what we’ve done all year, playing good team basketball, sharing the basketball, trusting your teammates, keeping our pressure up,” Wilhelm said. “The one thing about what we run is, if we can just continue to keep that pressure on, we know it’s going to work eventually.”
The Demons shot just 32 percent (23 for 72) from the field but forced 23 Century turnovers.
Max Tschosik led the Demons (17-5) with 12 points. Nick Hinsz added 10, while Swanson, Halter and Kade Rohlfs each contributed eight.
Feeney finished with a game-high 23 to lead the Patriots (13-11). Ian Ely and Erikson each had nine.
Bismarck will square off with Minot at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday in the semifinals. Century will take on Legacy at 2:45 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall in a consolation contest.
Minot 75, Legacy 65
A big run early in the second half helped No. 4-ranked Minot take control on the way to a 75-65 victory over Legacy in the late game.
“We were able to get downhill a little bit and Deonte’ (Martinez) and Easton (Larson) were both really good in the second half at finishing in the paint,” Minot coach Dean Winczewski said. “Jackson (Gunville) had to carry us a little bit in the first half and when they started to make a run to start the second half he made some plays but when we’re balanced we’re pretty good. And you can’t discount the efforts of Derry Lentz, what he did defensively on Rhett Clements was really good--– Rhett’s a phenomenal player.”
Gunville led the No. 3-seeded Magicians with 26 points, hitting 10 of 20 shots from the field including three 3-pointers. He had 15 points in the first half.
Martinez hit 9 of 16 shots and finished with 20 points. Larson posted a double double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, hitting 5 of 7 shots from the floor and 6 of 9 from the free throw line.
Minot held a 29-27 halftime lead, but Legacy grabbed the lead early in the second half on baskets by Joey Buzalsky and Zander Albers.
Minot countered with an 18-7 run to take a 47-38 lead on Martinez’s jumper in the lane with 12:33 to go in the half. The Magicians built their lead to as many as 13 points (58-45).
Their defense made things tough on the No. 6-seeded Sabers, who battled back to within six points in the final six minutes but could come no closer.
“We made some switches,” Winczewski said. “We got Lentz on Rhett and he did a nice job on him. We change how we handled some ball screens and we rebounded really well in the second half. It was a team effort on the glass.”
In addition to his defensive work, Lentz finished with nine points and seven rebounds for Minot (16-6).
Clements led the Sabers with 25 points, hitting 11 of 14 shots from the field including 1-for-2 on 3-pointers and 2 of 3 from the line. He also had five rebounds, one assist and two steals. Keagen Woodbury added nine points for the Sabers (14-9).
“Now we’ve got two nights of basketball and we’ve got to get one of two,” Winczewski said. “We’ve got to get to that state tournament and once you’re there, anything can happen.”