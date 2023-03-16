Of Beulah's Larson brothers, senior Tarren may not get the pub his baby bro Bennett does.

However, in the second state Class B quarterfinal on Thursday in Bismarck, big brother played a key role for the Miners.

Tarren Larson scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Beulah outscored Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 29-10 in the second half en route to a 48-31 victory.

"As a freshman, my little brother coming in and starting over me is kinda funny, but he's number one in his class in the state as a freshman, so there's no shame in that, right?," Tanner said. "We definitely work hard against each other and try to make each other better. I'm happy to come off the bench and play my role and give our team a boost."

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan led 21-12 after eight straight points from Gage Magstadt with 2:20 left in the first half.

From there, the Miners outscored the Thunder 36-10.

"I think the key for us was getting out in transition in the second half," Beulah head coach Jeremy Brandt said. "We missed some shots in the first half we normally make. Medina did a good job playing to their strengths but we were able to stay close."

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan, the Region 3 champion, played good defense but was unable to find the range offensively.

"We couldn't get anything to drop, we missed a lot of shots so that doesn't help matters," Thunder head coach Bob Young said. "You have to give Beulah credit. They didn't give us anything easy.

"I thought we played good defense. To hold them to 48, we'll certainly take that. I can't fault our effort. We just couldn't get the ball to fall."

In the end, only 11 of 48 shots fell for the Thunder.

"We're not the type of team that operates too well from behind," Young said. "Once they got out in front, that made it tough. But I give our kids a lot of credit, we played a really good first half."

Beulah had four players score eight or more points. Freshman Braylen Schirado (12) and Tarren Larson (11) gave the Miners 23 points off the bench.

"Tarren and Braylen came in and gave us really good minutes, but, you know, we expect that from them. They're quality players," Larson said. "We've been pretty balanced all season. We haven't had to count on one or two kids to carry the load."

Magstadt and Rylen Wick had eight points each to lead the Thunder, who face Powers Lake-Burke Central Friday at 1 p.m. in consolation action.

"I told the kids, let's go get the fifth-place championship," Young said. "Wouldn't you rather be fifth place than sixth, seventh or eighth place? We have to come back and find a way to beat Powers Lake."

Trace Beauchamp added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Miners, who made 12 of 21 second-half shots after making only eight of 24 in the first 16 minutes.

"I think we were just able to settle down. Get some extra touches, move the ball a little better, kind of what we've been doing all season," Tarren Larson said of the Miners' dominant second half. "We want to get out in transition, but you're kind of just feeling things out, trying not to get in foul trouble. We were confident, but we definitely knew we had to play better in the second half and we were able to do that."

Beulah, the Region 7 champion and one of the top programs in the state, is back in the final four under Brandt, who is just five wins away from 500 in his stellar coaching career.

"Our kids, this is their expectation. They're a great group to work with. They're good kids. They've had a great year and I couldn't be happier for them," Brandt said. "We're right where we want to be and I expect a good game tomorrow."

Up next is a marquee semifinal matchup against Shiloh. Beulah hosted the Skyhawks on Jan. 13 and pulled out a 51-46 victory.

"It's pretty amazing to be here. My older brother Jonah (Larson) was here as a junior and his senior year was cancelled. He talked about how fun it was, just the blast he had has a team," Tarren Larson said. "It's nice to know we're doing the same thing with my team.

"Shiloh's really good. They have the two big guys inside and some guys outside who can really shoot it. We'll have to be ready."