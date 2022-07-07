BHS standout Gerving gets to add one more highlight to career

Payton Gerving had many good moments during her senior year at Bismarck High.

During the basketball season, she helped the Demons to a 19-5 record, earned All-West Region honors and made 11 three-pointers in a single game, a new school record.

Then this spring, Gerving was a key member of the Demons' softball team, which captured the school's first-ever state championship.

Before heading off to the University of Mary in the fall to study nursing, she'll get one more highlight. Gerving will play with the Class A team in the Lions All-Star basketball games. The first game is Monday at Legacy High School. Tuesday's game is at Fargo Davies. Both games start at 6 p.m.

"It's definitely exciting. It's something I've watched really my whole life, so to get to play in the games, is really cool," Gerving said. "I'm excited to play with the WDA girls I've been playing against all these years. I think that will be a pretty neat experience."

Since her sophomore season, Gerving's always been someone other teams had to worry about. A well-rounded player, the 5-foot-7 guard averaged 13.5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season.

When it came to three-point shooting, few were better. She made 42 percent of her shots from downtown, including the memorable performance Jan. 29 against Watford City when she swished 11 threes.

"That was one of the more fun games I've played in," she said. "The energy and support from my teammates was the best part. Everybody was cheering me on."

For Gerving, sports was far more than about wins and losses.

"I was shy coming in my sophomore year. I think my confidence grew a lot through basketball and sports in general," she said. "I really enjoyed being with my teammates. The bonds you form last a lifetime."

One of those teammates was under the same roof. Her twin sister Sydney also was an integral part of the Demons' success.

"Getting to play high school sports with her was one of the best parts for sure," Payton said of Sydney, who also will be attending the University of Mary. "We'd talk about everything after games and stuff like that. To be able to share the good moments and the challenges with someone, especially when it's your sister, I was really thankful for that."

Winning the state championship in softball may have been the best moment the sisters, and their teammates shared.

"There truly is no better way to go out," Gerving said. "We had played in multiple state championship games before, but to get over the hump was one of the best feelings I've ever had."

She'll get one more athletic experience before turning her attention full time to academics in college. Not surprisingly, she's been in the gym getting ready.

"I've been going to the Y and shooting, trying to get the feeling back," Gerving said. "It will be fun to meet new girls and play with different teammates, but obviously you want to play well too.

"It should be a fun experience. I'm definitely looking forward to it."