 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BHS standout Gerving gets to add one more highlight to career

  • 0
pg

Payton Gerving earned All-West Region honors in her senior season for Bismarck High. She'll play for the Class A team in the Lions All-Star games in Bismarck on Monday and Fargo on Tuesday.

 PHOTO COURTESY WDA ATHLETICS

Payton Gerving had many good moments during her senior year at Bismarck High.

During the basketball season, she helped the Demons to a 19-5 record, earned All-West Region honors and made 11 three-pointers in a single game, a new school record.

Then this spring, Gerving was a key member of the Demons' softball team, which captured the school's first-ever state championship.

Before heading off to the University of Mary in the fall to study nursing, she'll get one more highlight. Gerving will play with the Class A team in the Lions All-Star basketball games. The first game is Monday at Legacy High School. Tuesday's game is at Fargo Davies. Both games start at 6 p.m.

"It's definitely exciting. It's something I've watched really my whole life, so to get to play in the games, is really cool," Gerving said. "I'm excited to play with the WDA girls I've been playing against all these years. I think that will be a pretty neat experience."

Since her sophomore season, Gerving's always been someone other teams had to worry about. A well-rounded player, the 5-foot-7 guard averaged 13.5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season.

People are also reading…

When it came to three-point shooting, few were better. She made 42 percent of her shots from downtown, including the memorable performance Jan. 29 against Watford City when she swished 11 threes.

"That was one of the more fun games I've played in," she said. "The energy and support from my teammates was the best part. Everybody was cheering me on."

For Gerving, sports was far more than about wins and losses.

"I was shy coming in my sophomore year. I think my confidence grew a lot through basketball and sports in general," she said. "I really enjoyed being with my teammates. The bonds you form last a lifetime."

One of those teammates was under the same roof. Her twin sister Sydney also was an integral part of the Demons' success.

"Getting to play high school sports with her was one of the best parts for sure," Payton said of Sydney, who also will be attending the University of Mary. "We'd talk about everything after games and stuff like that. To be able to share the good moments and the challenges with someone, especially when it's your sister, I was really thankful for that."

Winning the state championship in softball may have been the best moment the sisters, and their teammates shared.

"There truly is no better way to go out," Gerving said. "We had played in multiple state championship games before, but to get over the hump was one of the best feelings I've ever had."

She'll get one more athletic experience before turning her attention full time to academics in college. Not surprisingly, she's been in the gym getting ready.

"I've been going to the Y and shooting, trying to get the feeling back," Gerving said. "It will be fun to meet new girls and play with different teammates, but obviously you want to play well too. 

"It should be a fun experience. I'm definitely looking forward to it."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Class A

Adie Wagner, Fargo South, 5-7, G; Reese Hauck, Dickinson, 5-8, G; Maria Evanson, Minot, 5-9, G; Marissa Burian, Fargo Davies, 5-7, G; Annie Nabwe, Jamestown, 5-9, F; Abby Fletcher, Century, 5-8, G; Rachel Dahlen, Devils Lake, 6-2, C; Alivia Manson, West Fargo Sheyenne, 5-5, G; Peyton Gerving, Bismarck, 5-7, G; Taylor Safranksi, Fargo Davies, 5-7, G; Emily Srejma, Fargo Shanley, 6-4, C; Madison Spacher, Watford City, 5-11, F.

Alternates: Grace Miller, Fargo North, 5-10, F; Morgan Sheldon, Mandan, 5-10, G; Faith Eberle, Mandan, 5-6, G.

Coaches: Jason Schwarz, Minot; Nathan Welstad, Century.

Class B

Megan Roob, Richland, 5-9, G; Bailee Pierce, Hettinger-Scranton, 5-8, G; Abby Duchscherer, Kindred, 6-1, F; Reagan Hanson, Grafton, 5-7, G; Morgan Freije, Langdon-Adams-Edmore, 5-10, F; Quinn Neppl, Benson County, 5-9, G; Cassie Erickson, Grafton, 6-2, C; Terryn Johnson, Kindred, 6-2, C; Molly Musland, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 5-8, G; Lorelei McIver, Glenburn, 6-0, C; Jaylin Cotton, Central Cass, 5-11, F; Ezura Rainbow, Four Winds-Minnewaukan, 5-11, F.

Alternates: Tina Freier, Kindred, 5-9, G; Rylie Holzer, Central Cass, 5-4, G; Kya Mauch, Hankinson, 5-9, F; Grace Kelly, Shiloh Christian, 6-0, F; Madi Wilhelmi, Beach, 5-6, G; Jacee Turcotte, Trenton, 5-10, F.

Coaches: Sam Brandt, Kindred; Lourie Sieben, Grafton.

Games: July 11 at Bismarck Legacy (6/8 p.m.); July 12 at Fargo Davies (6/8 p.m.).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Holmgren shines in Salt Lake City Summer League debut

Holmgren shines in Salt Lake City Summer League debut

No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren shined in his debut, scoring 13 of his 23 points in the first quarter to help the Thunder build an early 20-point lead en route to a 98-77 victory over the Utah Jazz. Holmgren, a versatile 7-footer from Gonzaga, also had seven rebounds, four assists and a Salt Lake City Summer League record six blocks — in 24 minutes. Holmgren, who averaged 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds and ranked fourth nationally with 3.7 blocks per game for the Zags, finished 7 of 9 from the floor and 5 of 5 at the stripe.

Lakers top Heat, Kings top Warriors at California Classic

Lakers top Heat, Kings top Warriors at California Classic

Mac McClung scored 17 points in 16 minutes, Paris Bass added 15 and the Los Angeles Lakers opened the California Classic with a 100-66 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday. Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 14 and Cole Swider added 13 for the Lakers, who never trailed in the first summer league game of the season. First-round pick Nikola Jovic scored three points on 1-for-6 shooting for Miami. In the second game, Sacramento got 26 points from No. 4 pick Keegan Murray and defeated Golden State.

Agent: Williamson agrees to 5-year, $193M extension

Agent: Williamson agrees to 5-year, $193M extension

Zion Williamson agent Austin Brown says the star forward has agreed to a five-year extension with the New Orleans Pelicans worth $193 million. Brown tells The Associated Press that the deal could be worth up to $231 million. The agreement sets the stage for the 2019 top overall draft choice out of Duke to give an All-Star caliber boost to a squad that recently made the playoffs without him. ESPN first reported the agreement that comes despite Williamson missing all of last season with a foot injury. But the 6-foot-6, 280-pound Williamson was an All-Star two seasons ago when he averaged 27 points. The Pelicans have not announced the extension, which under league rules can't be signed until July 6.

LAPD: Hornets' Bridges charged with felony domestic violence

LAPD: Hornets' Bridges charged with felony domestic violence

The Los Angeles Police Department says Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been charged with felony domestic violence. Bridges was arrested Wednesday for “intimate partner violence with injury,” which is a felony. The incident occurred two days earlier in West Los Angeles. He was released on $130,000 bond. He has a July 20 court date. The 24-year-old Bridges is a restricted free agent who had been expected to command big money in the free agent market this summer. His agent has not returned calls seeking comment.

Looney returning to Warriors on 3-year deal, Payton gone

Looney returning to Warriors on 3-year deal, Payton gone

The Golden State Warriors were determined to keep their winning roster together to chase another championship — to make a run at a repeat.As the NBA’s free agency period began, Golden State retained center Kevon Looney when he agreed to a $25.5 million, three-year contract, but lost several other key faces.The reigning champs lost guard Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers on a $28 million, three-year contract and saw Otto Porter Jr.’s departure to the Toronto Raptors.

Pistons sign guard Buddy Boeheim to 2-way contract

The Detroit Pistons have signed former Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim to a two-way contract. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Boeheim led the ACC in scoring during the 2021-22 season, averaging 19.2 points, and ranked second in the conference in 3-pointers made per game (2.8). In his four years with the Orange, the youngest son of head coach Jim Boeheim averaged 14.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 31.5 minutes in 121 games. He shot 41% from the field and 36.2% from distance and scored 1,765 points, 13th all-time at Syracuse.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Liz Cheney: Trump 'dangerous and irrational'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News