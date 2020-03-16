Beulah 'pretty bummed' to miss out on playing at state tournament

The Miners, who won the title in 2012 and lost the championship game by a point in 1996, had won 19 straight games after a 2-3 start. Two of those losses were to state qualifiers Rugby and Four Winds-Minnewaukan. Their turnaround coincided with the return to form of sophomore guard Trey Brandt, who was hurt during football season.

“By the middle of January he was 100 percent,” Jeremy said. “Once he got healthy, we started winning games.”

The Miners were 21-3 behind Brandt and a pair of seniors -- 6-6 center Jonah Larson and 6-1 forward Korey Rueb.

Brandt leads the Miners in scoring at 20.7 points per game, in addition to six rebounds and 3.8 assists. Larson adds 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds. Both were selected all-Region 7.

Larson has surpassed 1,000 career points and been to two previous state tournaments.

Trey Brandt, already a veteran of two state tournaments, has scored 928 points through his sophomore season.

Jeremy Brandt said their getting to play in another state tournament really doesn’t mean any more or less than it would for a kid from Edgeley.