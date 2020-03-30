Bernhard to coach UND women's basketball team through 2020-21 season

The University of North Dakota's search for a new women's basketball coach has been put on hold.

Bill Chaves, UND athletic director, announced Monday that Mallory Bernhard will serve as interim head coach through the 2020-21 season. Bernhard, who played at UND from 2007-11 and has been an assistant coach since 2013-14, was named interim coach on March 11 when Travis Brewster was let go.

"Mallory is UND through and through as a student-athlete, assistant coach and now head coach," Chaves said. "We are excited about her leading the program this upcoming year."

Chaves said a search for a new head coach will take place after next season.

"In light of current events, I made the decision to cancel our women's basketball head coaching search," Chaves said. "Once the season concludes, we will move forward with a search at that time."

Brewster had coached UND the past eight seasons, compiling a record of 128-120. He had one year remaining on his contract. He will be paid $81,250, half his base salary. Brewster had been on the UND coaching staff the past 17 seasons. He led UND to the NCAA tournament for the first and only time in 2014.

Bernhard, a native of Davenport, Iowa, ranks 15th in scoring in program history.

