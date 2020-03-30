Bernhard to coach UND women's basketball team through 2020-21 season

The University of North Dakota's search for a new women's basketball coach has been put on hold.
Bill Chaves, UND athletic director, announced Monday that Mallory Bernhard will serve as interim head coach through the 2020-21 season. Bernhard, who played at UND from 2007-11 and has been an assistant coach since 2013-14, was named interim coach on March 11 when Travis Brewster was let go.
"Mallory is UND through and through as a student-athlete, assistant coach and now head coach," Chaves said. "We are excited about her leading the program this upcoming year."
Chaves said a search for a new head coach will take place after next season.
"In light of current events, I made the decision to cancel our women's basketball head coaching search," Chaves said. "Once the season concludes, we will move forward with a search at that time."
Brewster had coached UND the past eight seasons, compiling a record of 128-120. He had one year remaining on his contract. He will be paid $81,250, half his base salary. Brewster had been on the UND coaching staff the past 17 seasons. He led UND to the NCAA tournament for the first and only time in 2014.
Bernhard, a native of Davenport, Iowa, ranks 15th in scoring in program history.
"I am honored to be offered the opportunity to be the head coach at the University of North Dakota," she said. "UND has been my home for the last 14 plus years, and the chance to represent this program, university and community is not something I take lightly."
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bernhard assumes control of the program at a time when in-person contact with players and recruits are restricted.
"I understand this is an unprecedented time, but I look forward to getting back to the court with our players, whenever that may be," she said.
SEASON IN REVIEW
UND went 15-15 last season, getting contributions from a pair of area high school standouts.
Century's Lilly Keplin and Mandan's Megan Zander each played in all 30 games for the Fighting Hawks during their freshmen seasons.
Keplin ranked fourth on the team in scoring at seven points per game. The 5-foot-7 guard led UND in 3-point makes (47) and attempts (144). She was third on the team in shots (214).
Zander, a 5-10 forward, made six starts for the Fighting Hawks and ranked third on the team in 3-point percentage (23-for-65). Overall, she averaged 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and had 29 steals, second-most on the team.
