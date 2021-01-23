 Skip to main content
Bemidji State edges U-Mary

012321-spt-mary4.jpg

Lexie Schneider (4) puts up a shot as Bemidji State's Taylor Vold (33) defends during NSIC basketball action at the McDowell Activity Center.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Brooklyn Bachmann sparked Bemidji State to a 58-53 win over the University of Mary on Saturday at the McDowell Activity Center.

Bachmann sank 9 of 17 shots from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, to help the Beavers finish a weekend NSIC road sweep of the Marauders. Bachmann scored a game-high 24 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out seven assists.

Rachael Heittola added 11 points and nine rebounds as Bemidji State improved to 5-1 and remained unbeaten in the Northern Sun at 4-0.

The Beavers shot 45 percent (23 for 51) from the field and hit 6 of 18 (33 percent) from 3-point range. BSU outscored U-Mary 16-9 in the second quarter to take a 30-23 halftime lead and held on for the win.

Lauren Rotunda led the Marauders (1-5, 1-3 NSIC) with 21 points and eight rebounds. Macy Williams added 11 points, four steals and three assists.

The Marauders shot 40.4 percent (23 for 57) from the field and 3 for 10 (30 percent) from 3-point range.

U-Mary travels to Minnesota-Crookston next weekend.

Men

Bemidji State 70, U-Mary 68

Trever Kaiser and Matthew Kreklow combined for 44 points but the Marauder men fell 70-68 at Bemidji State.

Looking for a third straight win, U-Mary rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit and had a shot at taking the lead in the closing seconds before Bemidji State held on to gain a weekend NSIC split.

Derek Thompson and Tyler Behrendt scored 13 points apiece to lead four Beavers in double figures. Nick Wagner added 11 and Dalton Albrecht 10. The Beavers (2-6, 1-5 NSIC) fit eight 3-pointers, three by Behrendt.

Bemidji State shot 45 percent (27 for 60) from the field to U-Mary’s 40 (28 for 70).

Kaiser scored a game-high 31 points — also a career-high — and grabbed six rebounds. Kreklow posted a double double with 13 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Marauders host Minnesota-Crookston next weekend.

Women

Bemidji State 58, U-Mary 53

BSU;14;30;45;58

U-Mary;14;23;39;53

BEMIDJI STATE: Brooklyn Bachmann 24, Rachael Heittola 11, Trinity Myer 7, Sydney Zerr 4, Taylor Vold 6, Claire Wolhowe 6. Totals: 23-51 FG, 6-12 FT.

U-MARY: Lauren Rotunda 21, Macy Williams 11, Lexie Schneider 2, Hallie Schweitzer 7, Zoe Velde 5, Carly Kottsick 4, Coral Gillette 3. Totals: 23-57 FG, 4-6 FT.

Three-pointers: BSU 6-18 (Baschmann 3, Vold 1, Wolhowe 2), UM 3-10 (Williams 1, Velde 1, Gillette 1). Fouls: BSU 15, UM 20. Fouled out: Schneider.

Records: BSU 5-1, 4-0 NSIC; U-Mary 1-5, 1-3 NSIC.

Men

Bemidji State 70, U-Mary 68

U-Mary;31;37;-;68

BSU;39;31;-;70

U-MARY: Trever Kaiser 31, Matthew Kreklow 13, Wyatt Carr 7, Josh Sipes 3, Glenn Jordan 2, Lucas Mayer 6, Kam Warrens 6. Totals: 28-70 FG, 6-8 FT.

BEMIDJI STATE: Derek Thompson 13, Nick Wagner 11, Griffin Chase 8, Cody Landwehr 8, Mohamed Kone 7, Tyler Behrendt 13, Dalton Albrecht 10. Totals: 27-60 FG, 8-13 FT.

Three-pointers: UM 6-21 (Kaiser 4, Carr 1, Sipes 1), BSU 8-26 (Thompson 1, Wagner 1, Chase 2, Behrendt 3, Albrecht 1). Fouls: UM 15, BSU 14. Fouled out: None.

Records: U-Mary 3-5, 3-3 NSIC; BSU 2-6, 1-5 NSIC.

