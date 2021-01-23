Bemidji State edges U-Mary

Brooklyn Bachmann sparked Bemidji State to a 58-53 win over the University of Mary on Saturday at the McDowell Activity Center.
Bachmann sank 9 of 17 shots from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, to help the Beavers finish a weekend NSIC road sweep of the Marauders. Bachmann scored a game-high 24 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out seven assists.
Rachael Heittola added 11 points and nine rebounds as Bemidji State improved to 5-1 and remained unbeaten in the Northern Sun at 4-0.
The Beavers shot 45 percent (23 for 51) from the field and hit 6 of 18 (33 percent) from 3-point range. BSU outscored U-Mary 16-9 in the second quarter to take a 30-23 halftime lead and held on for the win.
Lauren Rotunda led the Marauders (1-5, 1-3 NSIC) with 21 points and eight rebounds. Macy Williams added 11 points, four steals and three assists.
The Marauders shot 40.4 percent (23 for 57) from the field and 3 for 10 (30 percent) from 3-point range.
U-Mary travels to Minnesota-Crookston next weekend.
Men
Bemidji State 70, U-Mary 68
Trever Kaiser and Matthew Kreklow combined for 44 points but the Marauder men fell 70-68 at Bemidji State.
Looking for a third straight win, U-Mary rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit and had a shot at taking the lead in the closing seconds before Bemidji State held on to gain a weekend NSIC split.
Derek Thompson and Tyler Behrendt scored 13 points apiece to lead four Beavers in double figures. Nick Wagner added 11 and Dalton Albrecht 10. The Beavers (2-6, 1-5 NSIC) fit eight 3-pointers, three by Behrendt.
Bemidji State shot 45 percent (27 for 60) from the field to U-Mary’s 40 (28 for 70).
Kaiser scored a game-high 31 points — also a career-high — and grabbed six rebounds. Kreklow posted a double double with 13 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
The Marauders host Minnesota-Crookston next weekend.