Bell tolls from deep, eighth-grader drains three key threes for Minot in win over Demons

Leelee Bell buried Bismarck’s spirited comeback.

Down double figures much of the game, the Demons surged within two points (52-50) with six minutes left in Friday's second West Region tournament semifinal game.

But Bell, the Majettes' elite eighth-grader, made three consecutive contested three-pointers to help Minot regain control before closing out a 73-61 victory. The win sealed the Majettes' first trip to the state tournament since 2016.

Bell finished with 30 points in the game, but the three straight threes from the corner were crucial.

“My teammates kept getting me the ball,” said the 6-foot-1 Bell, who made seven three-pointers total in the game. “We knew it was an important game. We wanted to win to get to state. We’re very happy.”

A 10-0 run by the Demons, eight points coming from sophomore Paige Breuer, got BHS right back into it. However, Bell’s three-pointers, sandwiched around two Maggie Fricke free throws, pushed the lead back to double figures.

“She’s a pretty special talent. She’s been doing those kinds of things all year,” Bismarck High coach Bill Shetler said of Bell. “It’s not like we gave her a lot of space. They were pretty tough shots.”

Minot coach Jason Schwarz has seen it all season.

“She’s probably one of the best players in the state,” Schwarz said of his star middle-schooler. “They did a good job bottling her up inside, but she’s probably more confident facing up.”

In fact, she is.

“Outside,” Bell said if she prefers playing inside or out. “I just want to help the team.”

Minot led by 15 at halftime (41-26) and appeared on the verge of blowing it open before the Demons came storming back.

Breuer, a sophomore, scored 15 of her team-high 19 points in the second half. Katie Greff also had a key three-pointer in the spurt.

“Our girls scrap and fight,” Shetler said. “By far their best characteristic is their competitiveness and how they leave everything on the floor.”

Overcoming the double-digit deficit ultimately proved too much.

“That’s the key. Instead of it being 12, if we’re down four or six, then we have the run and we’re up,” Shetler said. “But I’m proud of the way our kids fought.”

Payton Gerving finished with 11 points for the Demons. Peyton Neumiller had 10. Sydney Gerving led in rebounds (8) and assists (5) to go with five points.

Fricke, Minot’s other star eighth-grader, had 16 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Of the Majettes' 73 points, 68 were scored by underclassmen.

“We thought we’d be competitive without the eighth-graders, but they just bring so much,” Schwarz said. “You can’t just focus on one person. We have a lot of good players.”

The Magicians will savor the victory for a little while before turning their attention to Century for tomorrow’s championship tilt, set for 6 p.m.

“We’re going to enjoy this one,” Schwarz said. “The girls have worked hard all season. This is a great achievement for our team.”

For the Demons, there’s still plenty to play for. Bismarck faces Jamestown Saturday at 11 a.m. The winner goes to state.

“It hurts right now, but all of our dreams are still in front of us,” Shetler said. “The girls will be excited and ready to roll tomorrow.”

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

