Bearstail excited for next coaching challenge

The region is a fertile recruiting ground, but Bearstail's pitch will go beyond basketball.

"There's so much talent in the area we just need to be able to talk to those kids and let them know what we have to offer," Bearstail said. "We're going to show them that it's more than just basketball. I want to be able to help them prepare for the rest of their lives. We want to help them develop their character and build on what they've already learned from their families, from their schools and from church."

Bearstail coached women's college basketball at United Tribes and girls and boys teams in high school. This will be his first time as a head coach of a college men's program.

"This was something I really wanted to do and the timing of it ended up working out really well," he said. "The speed and intensity of the collegiate men's game will be something new for me and I'm looking forward to that aspect of it."

Bearstail, who lives and works in Bismarck, will have some logistical hoops to jump through. However, he's gotten used to working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. He also has family in New Town, which will help ease any winter travel concerns.