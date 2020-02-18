Balanced scoring leads BHS over Mandan

The Demons led most of the way, but never by more than six points until the final five minutes.

Jaxton Wiest scored the first basket of the night, giving Mandan a brief lead early. But BHS used an 11-3 run to take an 18-12 advantage. Max Tschosik hit two 3-pointers and Treysen Eaglestaff hit a trey to cap the run.

The Braves battled back and Bismarck hit the intermission with a one-point edge at 35-34.

After Kade Rohlfs hit back-to-back buckets to open the second half, Mandan countered with a 7-0 run to take a 41-39 lead.

But Bismarck answered with an 11-3 burst. Ethan Stotz hit a pair of shots, Eaglestaff hit a turnaround jumper and Gunner Swanson made a jumper and a 3-pointer to make it 50-44 with 9:16 remaining.

Bismarck pushed the advantage to 65-58 on a Logan Schaubert 3-pointer with 4:34 left and Swanson hit one of two free throws to cap an 8-2 spurt giving BHS its biggest advantage (8 points) at 68-60 with 3:42 remaining.

The Demons took command by executing their offense and getting stops on defense.

“Just continuing to do what we do well,” Wilhelm said. “And that’s playing with a ton of energy, it’s trusting the system and it’s trusting your teammates.