Balanced scoring leads BHS over Mandan

You can’t count on scoring 90 points every night.
For the Bismarck Demons, 73 was enough on Tuesday night.
The fourth-ranked Demons posted their fourth consecutive victory -- and their seventh win in eight outings -- by holding off the Mandan Braves 73-67 at Karlgaard Gymnasium.
BHS came into the game averaging 82.7 points per game in West Region play, hitting triple digits on three occasions and scoring 80 or more 12 times, including the past three outings, when they averaged 97.3.
The Demons came into the game against the Braves -- on a six-game winning streak of their own -- with a one-game lead over Mandan for second place in the West Region.
And the tighter, lower-scoring, playoff intensity on display Tuesday night is likely a glimpse of what’s to come.
“In the WDA, once it comes down the stretch, once tournament play starts to get near, everybody’s got their stuff in, everybody has you scouted, so it comes down to half-court execution,” Demons coach Jordan Wilhelm said. ”And we’ve been talking about it all season. Our press, playing fast, playing in transition has worked, but at the end of the day, you need to be good in the half court.
“And we weren’t great tonight but at times we showed some major resilience, we had guys that made big plays for us down the stretch and I was very proud of how our team battled in the half court on both ends.”
The Demons led most of the way, but never by more than six points until the final five minutes.
Jaxton Wiest scored the first basket of the night, giving Mandan a brief lead early. But BHS used an 11-3 run to take an 18-12 advantage. Max Tschosik hit two 3-pointers and Treysen Eaglestaff hit a trey to cap the run.
The Braves battled back and Bismarck hit the intermission with a one-point edge at 35-34.
After Kade Rohlfs hit back-to-back buckets to open the second half, Mandan countered with a 7-0 run to take a 41-39 lead.
But Bismarck answered with an 11-3 burst. Ethan Stotz hit a pair of shots, Eaglestaff hit a turnaround jumper and Gunner Swanson made a jumper and a 3-pointer to make it 50-44 with 9:16 remaining.
Bismarck pushed the advantage to 65-58 on a Logan Schaubert 3-pointer with 4:34 left and Swanson hit one of two free throws to cap an 8-2 spurt giving BHS its biggest advantage (8 points) at 68-60 with 3:42 remaining.
The Demons took command by executing their offense and getting stops on defense.
“Just continuing to do what we do well,” Wilhelm said. “And that’s playing with a ton of energy, it’s trusting the system and it’s trusting your teammates.
“Any time you look in the boxscore, each night it’s going to be different guys leading us, we’re going to have multiple guys in double figures and you never know what guy each night is going to be the one that is helping you down the stretch or making the plays down the stretch. So for us, it’s continuing to trust one another, continuing to trust the system and play with that energy night in and night out.”
Swanson led the Demons (15-4, 14-4 West Region) with 15 points. Eaglestaff added 14. Tschosik and Schaubert had eight apiece and Stotz finished with seven. BHS hit 10 3-pointers, with three from Eaglestaff and two each from Swanson, Tschosik and Schaubert.
Jayce Lowman led Mandan with 22. Elijah Klein -- who had 25 points in Mandan’s 80-71 win over BHS in Mandan on Dec. 10 -- finished with 14, 10 of them in the second half. Wiest added 13. Klein also grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.
The Braves (12-7, 12-6 West Region) stormed back with a 7-2 run over their own, making it a one-possession game after Wiest sank a pair of free throws to pull Mandan within 70-67 with 18 seconds remaining.
But BHS came up with a pair of stops and Swanson and Nick Hinsz hit three of four free throw attempts in the final 15 seconds to seal the victory.
“They had a good game plan coming in, they got a lot of layups on us,” Wilhelm said. “We have to clean some of that stuff up. Lowman got really hot from 3 against us and you have to be able to make adjustments as the game flows. For us, we have a hard time with that sometimes because we got so locked into what we do well that we have a hard time adjusting to other teams.”
It was a big win as West Region teams battle for seeding going into the upcoming regional tournament.
“For us, looking toward the tournament, we need to continue to improve,” Wilhelm said. “We need to get back to practice and get better at what we do. We have a long ways to go but I was very, very proud of our resilient effort tonight.”
Both teams return to action on Friday, with Mandan hosting Century and Bismarck visiting Turtle Mountain.