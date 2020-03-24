Askvig career ends with another milestone achievement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Askvig, who also earned All-American honors as a junior, spearheaded what some may have considered a surprise season for the Marauders. After injuries forced three key players to step away from the game in the summer, they set an NCAA single-season win mark for the program with 22.

“There were a lot of question marks at the beginning of the season for us. To see how far we came and how successful we were, I was just very proud of the season we had,” she said.

Adept at posting up in the paint (50.2 % shooting), knocking down 3-pointers (34 season, 125 career) and bringing the ball up the floor, Askvig had the diverse skill set pro evaluators look for. However, the opportunity never arose and even if it had, she was ready to move on.

“I was never contacted by an agent or anyone specifically,” she said. “Had that happened, I think you have to consider it, but at the end of the season I was ready to move on from the athlete-side of things. I’m ready to coach and see basketball from a different perspective.”

Askvig, who will graduate this spring with a degree in exercise science, already has coaching on her résumé after doing so on the summer AAU circuit with ECI.

While her playing days may be over, don’t be surprised to see her on a sideline soon.

“I’m very interested in coaching at any of the schools here in town,” she said. “I’m looking forward to whatever comes next.”

