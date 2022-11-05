 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona's Ware out for the season after knee surgery

P12 Colorado Arizona Basketball

Arizona's Lauren Ware (32) will miss the season after having surgery on her injured right knee. 

 DAVID BECKER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Arizona forward Lauren Ware will miss the 2022-23 season with a right knee injury, leaving the 19th-ranked Wildcats without a key frontcourt reserve.

The 2020 Century High grad suffered a second patellar dislocation during a workout in August and elected to have it surgically repaired. Ware missed her senior season of volleyball and basketball with the Patriots due to a torn ACL injury in her left knee.

Ware injured her knee during a game against North Dakota State last December and missed four games.

Ware was injured after banging knees with a teammate during a workout. She had been rehabilitating the injury in hopes of playing this season before meeting with the school medical staff and deciding on surgery.

The 6-foot-5 Ware averaged 5.7 points and 4.2 rebounds last season.

