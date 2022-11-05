Arizona's Ware out for the season after knee surgery

Arizona forward Lauren Ware will miss the 2022-23 season with a right knee injury, leaving the 19th-ranked Wildcats without a key frontcourt reserve.
The 2020 Century High grad suffered a second patellar dislocation during a workout in August and elected to have it surgically repaired. Ware missed her senior season of volleyball and basketball with the Patriots due to a torn ACL injury in her left knee.
Ware injured her knee during a game against North Dakota State last December and missed four games.
Ware was injured after banging knees with a teammate during a workout. She had been rehabilitating the injury in hopes of playing this season before meeting with the school medical staff and deciding on surgery.
The 6-foot-5 Ware averaged 5.7 points and 4.2 rebounds last season.