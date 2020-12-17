Area Sports Scores: Dec. 17

POLLS
CLASS A BASKETBALL
BOYS
Rank Team (first-place votes);Record;Pts;LW
1. Jamestown (13);1-0;82;1
2. Fargo Davies (5);2-0;75;4
3. West Fargo;1-0;52;NR
4. Mandan;1-0;25;NR
5. West Fargo Sheyenne;0-1;20;2
Also receiving votes: Legacy (0-1), Bismarck (0-1), Fargo South (1-0), Minot (1-0).
GIRLS
Rank Team (first place votes);Record;Pts;LW
1. Century (16);0-0;88;1
2. Fargo Davies (2);2-0;74;2
3. Legacy;1-0;48;3
4. West Fargo;1-0;29;4
5. Bismarck;1-0,12.5;5
Also receiving votes: Devils Lake (1-0), Fargo Shanley (1-0), Minot (2-0).
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
DICKINSON 93, WATFORD CITY 37
(Tuesday)
WC;15;22;-;37
Dickinson;40;53;-;93
WATFORD CITY: Jason Hogue 3, Josiah Rojas 4, Dijwar Ahmed 2, Kenyon Tschetter 3, Landon Caldwell 2, Jalen Strickland 4, Ryan Elphic 5, Ryan Domerese 6, Caden Cluchie 4, Jacob Berg 4. Totals: 13 FG, 10-27 FT.
DICKINSON: Alex Dvorak 21, Rem Schatz 3, Tyrese Anace 7, Reese Mack 3, Mason Anchado 7, Carson Weiler 3, Jayden Hocker 26, Britton Cranston 14, Isaac Dailey 9. Totals: 34 FG, 17-3 FT.
Three-pointers: WC 1 (Elphic 1), Dick 6 (Anace 1, Hocker 3, Cranston 1). Fouls: WC 22, Dick 27. Fouled out: Elphic, Cluchie, Cranston.
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
BISMARCK 72, MANDAN 60
(Tuesday)
Mandan;24;36;--;60
Bismarck;34;38;--;72
MANDAN – Jayden Wiest 3, Piper Harris 9, Morgan Sheldon 4, Jordan Toman 3, Faith Eberle 4, Taylor Leingang 14, Dani Hale 4, Sydney Gustavsson 19. Totals: 13 FG, Three-pointers: Gustavsson 2, Leingang, Harris 1, 22-31 FT, 25 Fouls.
BISMARCK – Sydney Gerving 8, Halle Wetsch 2, Mandie Picard 9, Miyah Holzworth 4, Jilee Golus 21, Peyton Gerving 9, Peyton Neumiller 15, Ali Gulleson 4. Totals: 18 FG, 21-29 FT, Three-pointers: Golus 3, Gerving, Picard, 25 Fouls.
WATFORD CITY 69, DICKINSON 39
(Tuesday)
WC;33;26;-;69
Dickinson;23;16;-;39
WATFORD CITY – Hayley Ogle 17, Lexi Moberg 23, Jessica Mogen 11, Emma Mogen 7, Ashey Holen 19, Madison Spacher 5, Riley Faller 8. Totals: 31 FG, 1-5 FT.
DICKINSON – Symone Beld 6, Reese Hauck 7, Taya Hopfauf 6, Sydney Binstock 6, Baylee Berg 2, Emily Ash 6, Paige Balliet 6. Totals: 15 FG, 6-10 FT.
Three-pointers: WC 6 (H.Ogle 3, J.Mogen 1, E.Mogen 1, Holen 1), Dick 3 (Hauck 1, Hopfauf 1, Binstock 1). Fouls: WC 16, Dick 10. Fouled out: None.
CLASS A WRESTLING
CENTURY 49, JAMESTOWN 21
(Tuesday)
113: Brayden Morris, Cen, pinned Ray Vasquez, 1:03. 120: Blake Ersland, Cen, dec. Pete Rasmussen 8-6. 126: Brody Ferderer, Cen, dec, Sam Schlepuetz 8-6. 132: Aden Braun, J, pinned Jacob Ersland, 3:46. 138: Kaden DeCoteau, Cen, dec. Joel Bowman 7-6. 145: Cole Radenz, Cen, pinned Eric Chea, 1:31. 152: Ben Weigum, Cen, pinned Josiah Reimers, 0:14. 160: Clay Radenz, Cen, major dec. over Colton Mewes 12-1. 170: Preston Gall, J, dec. Jax Gums 7-0. 182: Danny Tanefeu, Cen, pinned Josh Robertson, 3:18. 195: Jacob Boehm, Cen, pinned Dareeyn Davis, 1:35. 220: Cade Garcia, Cen, pinned Ben Shirley, 1:23. 285: Damien Krebs, J, pinned Jacob Burckhard, 3:29. 106: Lucas Schlepuetz, J, pinned Ethan Kuntz, 5:15.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
Minnesota-Duluth;;18;5;1;2;0;0;1
North Dakota;;14;5;2;1;2;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;13;4;3;0;1;0;1
St. Cloud State;;13;4;2;0;0;1;0
Denver;;10;3;4;0;0;1;0
Colorado College;;8;2;2;1;0;0;1
Western Michigan;;7;2;5;1;0;0;0
Miami;;4;1;6;0;0;1;0
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
NCHC Pod
At Omaha, Neb.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Denver 3, Western Michigan 2
Colorado College 4, Miami 1
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Nebraska-Omaha 2, Minnesota-Duluth 2, UNO wins SO
North Dakota 4, St. Cloud State 3, OT
Thursday, Dec. 17
Miami vs. Denver, 7:35 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18
Western Michigan vs. Nebraska-Omaha, 3:35 p.m.
St. Cloud State vs. Colorado College, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Minnesota-Duluth vs. North Dakota, 12:05 p.m.
Western Michigan vs. Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado College vs. Miami, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Denver vs. St. Cloud State, 4:05 p.m.
North Dakota vs. Miami, 8:05 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;14;0;0;28
Minot;8;4;3;19
Bismarck;5;8;2;12
Austin;4;5;2;10
St. Cloud;2;6;0;4
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;4;1;1;9
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;11;6;0;22
Johnstown;8;3;3;19
Maryland;8;4;3;19
New Jersey;5;6;5;15
NE Generals;6;11;1;13
Danbury;5;1;0;10
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;13;3;0;26
Shreveport;8;1;1;17
Odessa;4;6;1;9
Wichita Falls;3;4;2;8
Amarillo;3;5;1;7
New Mexico;2;8;1;5
Tuesday, Dec. 15
St. Cloud 2, BOBCATS 1, SO
Maine 3, Northeast 2
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Northeast 3, Mane 1
Thursday, Dec. 17
Lone Star at Odessa
Friday, Dec. 18
Minot at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.
New Mexico at Wichita Falls
Amarillo at Shreveport
Lone Star at Odessa
St. Cloud at Aberdeen
Saturday, Dec. 19
Minot at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.
New Mexico at Wichita Falls
Amarillo at Shreveport
Lone Star at Odessa
St. Cloud at Aberdeen
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
College hockey
North Dakota 4, St. Cloud State 3, OT
College women’s basketball
North Dakota State 74, North Dakota 67, OT
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!