Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 18

NIDER, SMITH EARN NDOA HOF HONORS

Mike Nider of Mandan and Stephanie Smith of Bismarck are among five officials selected for induction into the North Dakota Officials Association Hall of Fame.

Nider registered as a wrestling official in 1985 and football in 1989. During his 35 years as a wrestling referee, he has officiated 12 state tournaments, more than 20 regionals, more than 300 duals and hundreds of regular-season tournaments, along with all four Class B regionals and the West Region tournament. He has also officiated at the college level, including an NCAA Division II national tournament in Fargo.

He also worked more than 300 varsity football games, and more than 20 playoff games. Nider continues to work at the state track meet, where he served as head official for the pole vault for the last 18 years.

Nider has also served as state deputy umpire in chief for NDUSA Softball, umpiring for 44 years, and was inducted into the McQuade Softball Hall of Fame in 2021.

Smith played volleyball in high school, where she was a part of the first state championship team in 1984 at Century. She began officiating volleyball in 1986 and continued until her retirement in 2018.

In addition to high school volleyball, she also officiated at the NJCAA, NAIA and NCAA Division II levels. She was selected to officiate at 18 state NDHSAA volleyball tournaments.

Smith was affiliated with the North Dakota Officials Association and the Professional Associated of Volleyball Officials, serving as a workshop supervisor for the NDHSAA volleyball officials.

Also selected for induction were Tim Campbell of Fairmount, Mitch Parker of Fargo and Lynda Bertsch of Minot.

BSC NAMES DUNCAN, KOSKI ASSISTANTS

Andrew Duncan and Lauren Koski have been named assistant basketball coaches at Bismarck State College.

Duncan, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, played collegiately at the University of Mary. He will assist with the Mystics men’s team. Koski, a Wing native and former BSC player, will assist with the women’s program.

Duncan played high school basketball in Jamaica and played basketball at West Nottinghamshire Junior College in Leicestershire, England. He began his coaching career at St. Mary’s and was an assistant at Shiloh Christian, helping lead the Skyhawks to a Class B girls state title in 2016. He coached the Legacy freshman girls team from 2016-20 and returned to Shiloh in 2020-21, helping the Skyhawks to a third-place finish at the state B in 2022.

Koski helped the Mystics win back-to-back Mon-Dak titles in 2018-20. While attending the University of Mary, she served as an assistant coach for Wilton-Wing, helping the Miners to their first state tournament berth in more than three decades.

The Mystics open the season Nov. 4 against United Tribes at the Buster Gilliss Pre-Conference Tournament in New Town.