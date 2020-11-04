Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 5

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
LEGACY'S BAKER SIGNS WITH BSC
Jaiden Baker from Legacy High has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play women's basketball for the Mystics.
Baker, a 5-foot-8 guard, averaged 11.4 points and 6.2 rebounds last season for the Sabers, while earning all-West Region honors.
"Her aggressive play offensively and defensively will enhance our transition game," said BSC coach Thai Haggin. "Jaiden is a proven leader on the court and in the classroom."
STATE SWIMMING MOVED TO BISMARCK
The state high school swimming and diving meet has been moved to Bismarck on Nov. 14.
The swimming portion of the meet, consisting of two sessions, will be held at Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center. The diving competition will be held at Mandan High School.
Attendance will be limited. Masks will be required. Tickets will be distributed to participating schools.
TENTIS MAKES ACE AT PRAIRIE WEST
Rick Tentis fired a hole-in-one at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan on Wednesday.
Tentis aced the 160-yard No. 12 hole. The club used was not available.
Witnesses were Greg Emery, Mark Handtman and Jeff Engelson.
SUMMIT LEAGUE RELEASES SCHEDULE
The Summit League announced its schedules for the 2020-21 college basketball season.
For both men’s and women’s basketball, Summit League schools will play a 16-game conference schedule between Jan. 2, and Feb. 28. Teams will play the same opponent twice at one site to reduce travel. Each school will host four weekends and play on the road four weekends.
The men’s basketball and women’s basketball league schedules are identical, with doubleheaders scheduled for all 16 games.
North Dakota State and the University of North Dakota both play in the Summit League.
CHANGES MADE TO BARNES CO. TOURNEY
The Barnes County girls basketball tournament will have a different look this season.
Instead of playing a three-day tournament at the Osmon Fieldhouse at Valley City State, teams will be playing three regular-season games at home locations of participating schools. The games will be non-tournament games with predetermined opponents, scheduled for Dec. 8, 10 and 12.
Events in Barnes County are currently restricted to 100 people under the North Dakota Smart Restart guidelines. Those attendance limits, the loss of two participating teams this year and schedule changes for Valley City State basketball due to COVID-19 all contributed to the changes.
On Tuesday, Dec. 8, Enderlin will be at Barnes County North, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at Maple Valley and LaMoure-Litchville-Marion at Sargent County. On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Enderlin is at Sargent County, Barnes County North at Maple Valley and LaMoure-Litchville-Marion at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood. On Saturday, Dec. 12, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood is at Enderlin, Sargent County at Barnes County North and Maple Valley at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion.
It will be the first time since 1975 that the girls tournament will not crown a champion.
There has not yet been a final decision about the format for the boys tournament in January.
