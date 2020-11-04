Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 5

Witnesses were Greg Emery, Mark Handtman and Jeff Engelson.

SUMMIT LEAGUE RELEASES SCHEDULE

The Summit League announced its schedules for the 2020-21 college basketball season.

For both men’s and women’s basketball, Summit League schools will play a 16-game conference schedule between Jan. 2, and Feb. 28. Teams will play the same opponent twice at one site to reduce travel. Each school will host four weekends and play on the road four weekends.

The men’s basketball and women’s basketball league schedules are identical, with doubleheaders scheduled for all 16 games.

North Dakota State and the University of North Dakota both play in the Summit League.

CHANGES MADE TO BARNES CO. TOURNEY

The Barnes County girls basketball tournament will have a different look this season.

Instead of playing a three-day tournament at the Osmon Fieldhouse at Valley City State, teams will be playing three regular-season games at home locations of participating schools. The games will be non-tournament games with predetermined opponents, scheduled for Dec. 8, 10 and 12.