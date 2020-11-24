Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 25

SPORTS BRIEFS
TRIBUNE HAS EARLY DEADLINE
Due to the Tribune's early deadline on Tuesday, local and national scores were not available at press time.
MINNESOTA-WISCONSIN GAME POSTPONED
Saturday's Big Ten football game between No. 18 Wisconsin and Minnesota in Madison, Wisc., has been canceled. The game will not be made up.
COVID-19 is the cause for the game being canceled.
BISON OPEN SEASON TODAY
The North Dakota State men’s basketball team tips off the 2020-21 season this weekend with a pair of games in Lincoln, Neb.
The Bison open the season on Wednesday at 2 p.m. against Nevada at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, and take on Nebraska at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Golden Window Classic.
North Dakota State went 25-8 overall and won the Summit League tournament, beating North Dakota in the final.
NDSU was picked third in the Summit League preseason poll.
Nevada is coming off a 19-12 season in which the Wolf Pack lost to Wyoming in the Mountain West championship game. Nevada was picked sixth in the Mountain West preseason poll.
Nebraska went 7-25 last season, 2-18 in Big Ten play. The Cornhuskers open the season on Wednesday vs. McNeese State, then take on Nevada on Thursday and North Dakota State on Saturday in the Golden Window Classic. Nebraska was ranked 13th in the preseason Big Ten poll.
NFL SETS DEC. 19 DOUBLEHEADER
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has set its pairings for the league's first Saturday doubleheader this season.
The Buffalo Bills will visit the Denver Broncos on Dec. 19 at 3:30 p.m. That will be followed by the Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers kicking off at 7:15 p.m. ET in Week 15.
The NFL had five games to choose from for the first Saturday doubleheader with teams told only that they would play either Dec. 19 or Dec. 20 when the league announced schedules earlier this year. This decision now leaves Detroit-Tennessee, Jets-Rams and Texans-Colts all set to play Sunday, Dec. 20.
Normally, the NFL has that Saturday to itself. The league will have some competition that day with the Big 12, Big Ten and SEC championship games scheduled for that Saturday, and the SEC may have other games postponed by the coronavirus pandemic being played that day.
LASORDA IMPROVING
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda’s condition has improved while he remains hospitalized in Southern California.
Los Angeles Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener said Tuesday that the team's 93-year-old former manager has been taking online calls from former players and coaches at a hospital in Orange County. Lasorda lives in Fullerton. The team first announced he was hospitalized on Nov. 15.
Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ’88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers the following month.
AROZARENA ARRESTED
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena has been arrested in Mexico’s Yucatan state for a situation involving an apparent custody dispute, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth award for the Most Valuable Player in the postseason.
The Yucatan state prosecutors’ office confirmed Tuesday that Arozarena was detained “for problems relating to his ex-partner.” The office did not explain what those problems were, but video posted on social media suggested it may have involved a dispute over a child.
He has not been formally charged yet. Mexican law allows a two-day period for prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Normally suspects are held in jail pending that decision.
