Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 21

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

MYSTICS SIGN DEMONS' TSCHOSIK

Max Tschosik from Bismarck High has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play basketball for the Mystics.

Tschosik, a 5-foot-10 guard, averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season in helping the Demons to the Class A state tournament semifinals before the season was canceled. Tschosik also played on the BHS football team, which advanced to the Class AAA semifinals this season.

“Max has the ability to attack the basket and has a great mid-range game,” said BSC men’s basketball coach Jim Jeske. “(He) has shown his leadership on the court and in the classroom and we are excited for what he will bring to Mystic basketball.”

HOGE MISSES CUT IN GEORGIA

Pro golfer Tom Hoge missed the cut by two strokes at the RSM Classic in Seaside Island, Ga., on Friday.

After shooting a 1-under par 69 on Thursday, Hoge posted a 72 in the second round to have his tournament come to an early end.

Hoge, ranked 140th in the world golf rankings, was born in North Carolina, but grew up in Fargo, attending South High School.

