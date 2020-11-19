Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 20

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BUCKS RELEASE 2020 IFL SCHEDULE

The Bismarck Bucks unveiled their 16-game, Indoor Football League schedule on Thursday.

The Bucks’ season opener is scheduled for Friday, April 2 at the Bismarck Event Center against the Massachusetts Pirates, a new team in the IFL.

The 16-game schedule is two more games than the last completed IFL season in 2019. All 12 teams are scheduled to play 16 games, beginning March 28 and running through July 24.

The remainder of the Bucks schedule: April 10 vs. Sioux Falls; April 18 at Green Bay; April 23 at Sioux Falls; May 1 vs. Green Bay; May 8 vs. Northern Arizona; May 14 at Green Bay; May 22 vs. Tucson; May 28 at Iowa; June 5 vs. Sioux Falls; June 12 vs. Iowa; June 19 at Spokane; June 26 at Sioux Falls; July 10 at Massachusetts; July 16 vs. Spokane; July 24 at Northern Arizona.

The Bucks played one game before the 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NDSU TO FACE GOPHERS, KU EARLY

The North Dakota State men’s basketball schedule features back-to-back games against Minnesota and Kansas early in the season.