Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 12

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
DEMONS' SWANSON SIGNS WITH U-MARY
Bismarck High School senior Gunner Swanson has signed with the University of Mary men's basketball team.
Swanson, a 6-foot-5 wing, averaged 14 points and five rebounds per game last season for the Demons, who advanced to the Class A semifinals before the tournament was canceled.
Swanson is the eighth player from Bismarck-Mandan to sign with the Marauders under head coach Joe Kittell.
"We have made it very clear that we want the best this area has to offer to stay here, play here, and prosper here," Kittell said. "I think you will start seeing us reap the rewards very soon from this."
“I chose the University of Mary because it’s close to home and it's got a lot of great people. I’m most looking forward to the grind with my teammates and hanging out with the team," Swanson said.
Last season, Swanson, who also played football for the Demons, made 67 3-pointers to go with 60 assists, 40 steals and 13 blocks.
"Gunner is going to be a very good player for us. He is a good athlete, handles the ball very well, and can really shoot it," Kittell said. "At his size he is a great for our program and the NSIC. He is a proven winner and I strongly feel he is only going to get better while he is in our program."
BHS boys basketball coach and U-Mary alum Jordan Wilhelm expects Swanson to excel.
"Gunner is a fantastic leader and always comes through on the biggest stages," Wilhelm said. "He was consistently our leading scorer and rebounder and can defend multiple positions. He can score from anywhere on the court and his game should translate well at the NCAA Division II level."
BOBCATS WEEKEND SERIES POSTPONED
The Bismarck Bobcats' games against Minot on Friday and Saturday at VFW Sports Center have been postponed for COVID-19 related-reasons.
The games have been rescheduled to Jan. 28 and Feb. 18, both in Bismarck.
The Bobcats' next game is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20 against St. Cloud at VFW Sports Center.
U-MARY TENNIS TEAM ADDS TWO
Callie McDonald from Lakeville, Minn., and Chloe Zhi Ching Chong of Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, have signed with the University of Mary women's tennis team.
McDonald netted 57 wins in her high school career and was a two-time all-conference honoree. The daughter of Amy and Patrick McDonald, she joins two siblings currently attending U-Mary. She also is a member of the National Honor Society.
"Callie has good ball control, volleys consistently and moves well on the court,” U-Mary coach Vida Saliendra said. “She will be a terrific fit for the team.”
Chong won the Master’s Junior 16U Singles Finals in 2018 and was runner-up in Senior Open Doubles in 2019. She was the team captain for Malaysia in the ASEAN school games in 2019, leading her country to a bronze medal.
"Chloe is a solid all-around athlete,” said Saliendra. “She moves well on the court, has consistent groundstrokes, volleys and serves. Her footwork is one of her assets and she has the ability to place the ball on the court. Additionally, she has lots of tournament experience. Chloe will be a tremendous addition to the team."
KUBAS SIGNS WITH NDSU
Abbey Kubas from Dickinson Trinity High School has signed with the North Dakota State women's basketball team.
The 5-foot-11 Kubas averaged 20 points and 11 rebounds per game last season and surpassed the 1,000-point mark.
“Abbey plays really hard and is a great competitor. Since we’ve been here we’ve talked about increasing our athleticism and toughness. Abbey brings plenty of both," NDSU coach Jory Collins said. "She comes from a family of Bison and it’s always great to get a North Dakota kid in our program. As she continues to develop her skill set away from the basket, she will have the opportunity to make an impact while providing terrific depth for our program.”
