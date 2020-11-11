Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 12

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

DEMONS' SWANSON SIGNS WITH U-MARY

Bismarck High School senior Gunner Swanson has signed with the University of Mary men's basketball team.

Swanson, a 6-foot-5 wing, averaged 14 points and five rebounds per game last season for the Demons, who advanced to the Class A semifinals before the tournament was canceled.

Swanson is the eighth player from Bismarck-Mandan to sign with the Marauders under head coach Joe Kittell.

"We have made it very clear that we want the best this area has to offer to stay here, play here, and prosper here," Kittell said. "I think you will start seeing us reap the rewards very soon from this."

“I chose the University of Mary because it’s close to home and it's got a lot of great people. I’m most looking forward to the grind with my teammates and hanging out with the team," Swanson said.

Last season, Swanson, who also played football for the Demons, made 67 3-pointers to go with 60 assists, 40 steals and 13 blocks.