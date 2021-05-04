Area Sports Briefs: May 5

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

WF'S PEASE SIGNS WITH BSC

Joel Pease of West Fargo has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Bismarck State College.

A 6-foot-6 forward, Pease averaged 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game in helping the Packers to a state Class A title in 2021. He shot 49 percent from the field.

"(Joel) will be well suited to play multiple positions," BSC coach Jim Jeske said. "Joel has shown his leadership on the court and in the classroom. We are excited for what he will bring to Mystic basketball."

JAMESTOWN HIRES HOF MAT COACH

Jim Zalesky, a member of the national wrestling hall of fame, has been hired as the new men’s wrestling coach at the University of Jamestown.

Zalesky, a native of Sheyville, Iowa, spent 23 years as an NCAA Division I head coach, winning three NCAA titles, 13 conference championships and putting together a 274-109-2 dual record and coaching more than 50 All-Americans.

Zalesky, who wrestled collegiately at Iowa for coach Dan Gable, started his coaching career as an assistant at Minnesota and Iowa with Gable.