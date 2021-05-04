Area Sports Briefs: May 5

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
WF'S PEASE SIGNS WITH BSC
Joel Pease of West Fargo has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Bismarck State College.
A 6-foot-6 forward, Pease averaged 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game in helping the Packers to a state Class A title in 2021. He shot 49 percent from the field.
"(Joel) will be well suited to play multiple positions," BSC coach Jim Jeske said. "Joel has shown his leadership on the court and in the classroom. We are excited for what he will bring to Mystic basketball."
JAMESTOWN HIRES HOF MAT COACH
Jim Zalesky, a member of the national wrestling hall of fame, has been hired as the new men’s wrestling coach at the University of Jamestown.
Zalesky, a native of Sheyville, Iowa, spent 23 years as an NCAA Division I head coach, winning three NCAA titles, 13 conference championships and putting together a 274-109-2 dual record and coaching more than 50 All-Americans.
Zalesky, who wrestled collegiately at Iowa for coach Dan Gable, started his coaching career as an assistant at Minnesota and Iowa with Gable.
He served as head coach of the Hawkeyes from 1997-2006, winning NCAA titles in 1998, 1999 and 2000 and national runner-up finishes in 2001 and 2004. He was the national coach of the year in 1999 and 1999 and Big Ten coach of the year in 2000 and 2004. He coached 10 NCAA champions, 20 Big Ten champ, 45 All-Americans and two Olympians at Iowa.
From 2006-20, he was head coach at Oregon State, winning seven Pac-12 titles and finishing in the top 25 at the national tournament six times, including an eighth-place finish in 2013. He coached 14 All-American, 33 conference champs and two Olympians.
Bismarck’s Terry Steiner, the USA Wrestling women’s national team coach, an Iowa graduate and former NCAA champion, praised the hire.
“He is a great hire for the University of Jamestown,” Steiner said. “Jim has been successful as both an athlete and a coach at the highest level of collegiate athletics. Coach Zalesky will bring not only a great wrestling mind, but he will be a great part of the university’s athletic department, the community of Jamestown and the state of North Dakota. There is not a doubt in my mind that he will bring the wrestling program to a completely different level in Jamestown.”