Area Sports Briefs: May 4

PEARSON SIGNS WITH MYSTICS
Jacolby Pearson of Four Winds-Minnewaukan has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play basketball for the Mystics.
Pearson, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 3.9 assists in helping the Indians to a 27-0 record and state Class B championship last season.
Pearson was named first-team all-state, All-District 7 and All-Region 4.
NDSU'S DEZIEL WINS SUMMIT
Nate Deziel became the first North Dakota State golfer to win the Summit League championship, taking the title at Sand Creek Station Golf Club in Newton, Kan., on Tuesday.
Deziel, from East Grand Forks, posted a conference-meet record score of 13-under par (203). The win automatically qualified Deziel for the NCAA regionals. Deziel posted rounds of 65, 68 and 70 to win by five strokes.
Deziel led the Bison to a runner-up team finish to Denver, 850-851.