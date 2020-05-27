Area Sports Briefs: May 28

AREA SPORTS
VECCHI, DONARSKI EARN NSIC HONOR
Football player Leonardo Vecchi and volleyball player Breanna Donarski of the University of Mary are winners of the Northern Sun Conference's honor student-athlete awards.
The NSIC's 32 honor student athletes were named Tuesday. The awards are based on academic and athletic considerations, leadership and community involvement.
Vecchi, a junior from Bergamo, Italy, had a perfect 4.0 grade-point average in the classroom as a business major. He played in 11 games for the Marauders, catching 22 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns.
Donarski, a senior from Powell, Wyo., earned a 3.99 GPA. She will continue at U-Mary in pursuit of a master's degree in speech pathology. She was credited with 355 digs in 55 matches during her two seasons with the Marauders.
JUNIOR NATIONALS IN FARGO CANCELED
The USA Wrestling Junior and 16U national tournaments in Fargo has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The junior nationals, considered the largest wrestling tournament in the world, has been at the Fargodome since the facility opened in 1992.
It was scheduled for July 17-24. It would have been the 50th year of the Junior Nationals event, which started in Iowa City, Iowa, in 1971.
DRYBURGH LEAVES NDSCS FOR MOORHEAD
North Dakota State College of Science women’s basketball coach Thomas Dryburgh has been hired as the new girls basketball coach at Moorhead High School.
Dryburgh led the Wildcats to a 27-6 record this past season, qualifying for the NJCAA Division I national tournament before it was canceled.
The Fargo Shanley graduate won at least 21 games in each of his six season seasons at NDSCS, including three national tournament appearances.
ST. SCHOLASTICA TO JOIN MIAC IN 2121
DULUTH, Minn. — The College of St. Scholastica will join the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) beginning in 2021-22.
St. Scholastica, located in Duluth, Minn., joins Augsburg, Bethel, Carleton, Concordia of Moorhead, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Macalester, Saint Benedict (women only), St. Catherine (women only), Saint John’s (men only), Saint Mary’s and St. Olaf in the MIAC.
LUCIA FINALIST CCHA COMMISH JOB
Don Lucia, Tom McGinnis and Kevin Buisman are the three finalists for the Central Collegiate Hockey Association commissioner job.
Lucia led Minnesota to two NCAA titles from 1999 to 2018. McGinnis is the senior associate athletic director at the University of Minnesota. Kevin Buisman is the athletic director at Minnesota State-Mankato.
Seven members of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association -- Bemidji State, Bowling Green, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, Minnesota State and Northern Michigan -- plan to form the new CCHA in a geographic split from the other three WCHA teams. Alabama Huntsville is dropping its hockey program. The future of Alaska and Alaska Anchorage's programs are uncertain.
