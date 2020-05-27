Area Sports Briefs: May 28

Area Sports Briefs: May 28

{{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS

VECCHI, DONARSKI EARN NSIC HONOR

Football player Leonardo Vecchi and volleyball player Breanna Donarski of the University of Mary are winners of the Northern Sun Conference's honor student-athlete awards.

 The NSIC's 32 honor student athletes were named Tuesday. The awards are based on academic and athletic considerations, leadership and community involvement.

 Vecchi, a junior from Bergamo, Italy, had a perfect 4.0 grade-point average in the classroom as a business major. He played in 11 games for the Marauders, catching 22 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns.

 Donarski, a senior from Powell, Wyo., earned a 3.99 GPA. She will continue at U-Mary in pursuit of a master's degree in speech pathology.  She was credited with 355 digs in 55 matches during her two seasons with the Marauders.

JUNIOR NATIONALS IN FARGO CANCELED

The USA Wrestling Junior and 16U national tournaments in Fargo has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The junior nationals, considered the largest wrestling tournament in the world, has been at the Fargodome since the facility opened in 1992.

It was scheduled for July 17-24. It would have been the 50th year of the Junior Nationals event, which started in Iowa City, Iowa, in 1971.

DRYBURGH LEAVES NDSCS FOR MOORHEAD

North Dakota State College of Science women’s basketball coach Thomas Dryburgh has been hired as the new girls basketball coach at Moorhead High School.

Dryburgh led the Wildcats to a 27-6 record this past season, qualifying for the NJCAA Division I national tournament before it was canceled.

The Fargo Shanley graduate won at least 21 games in each of his six season seasons at NDSCS, including three national tournament appearances.

ST. SCHOLASTICA TO JOIN MIAC IN 2121

DULUTH, Minn. — The College of St. Scholastica will join the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) beginning in 2021-22.

St. Scholastica, located in Duluth, Minn., joins Augsburg, Bethel, Carleton, Concordia of Moorhead, Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Macalester, Saint Benedict (women only), St. Catherine (women only), Saint John’s (men only), Saint Mary’s and St. Olaf in the MIAC.

LUCIA FINALIST CCHA COMMISH JOB

Don Lucia, Tom McGinnis and Kevin Buisman are the three finalists for the Central Collegiate Hockey Association commissioner job.

Lucia led Minnesota to two NCAA titles from 1999 to 2018. McGinnis is the  senior associate athletic director at the University of Minnesota. Kevin Buisman is the athletic director at Minnesota State-Mankato.

Seven members of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association -- Bemidji State, Bowling Green, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, Minnesota State and Northern Michigan -- plan to form the new CCHA in a geographic split from the other three WCHA teams. Alabama Huntsville is dropping its hockey program. The future of Alaska and Alaska Anchorage's programs are uncertain.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Scott Fowler: 'The Last Dance' portrayed Michael Jordan the champion, but he's failed as an NBA owner
Basketball

Scott Fowler: 'The Last Dance' portrayed Michael Jordan the champion, but he's failed as an NBA owner

"The Last Dance" was superb entertainment - a 10-hour starburst of nostalgia that showcased the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls in general and iconic basketball player Michael Jordan in particular. But the series focused its Jordan-centric lens only through June 1998, when Jordan was 35 years old and once again standing at basketball's mountaintop. Jordan is 57 now. But the ESPN documentary only ...

How will the NBA resume play? Jared Dudley has some answers
Basketball

How will the NBA resume play? Jared Dudley has some answers

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley believes it's in the best interest of players to resume the NBA season. When he hears the opposing viewpoint from his peers, it concerns him. "There has been people that have voiced it not only to the media but behind the scenes," Dudley said. "They haven't been well educated and gotten the information they needed to be able to make the ...

+2
What happened after 'The Last Dance'? A look back at the 1999 Bulls without Jordan, Pippen and Jackson.
Basketball

What happened after 'The Last Dance'? A look back at the 1999 Bulls without Jordan, Pippen and Jackson.

CHICAGO - After the Bulls won their fifth NBA championship in 1997, Michael Jordan sat at the postgame news conference and fielded a question about a potential rebuild. "No one is guaranteed rebuilding in two, three or four years. The Cubs have been rebuilding for 42 years," he said, referencing their then-drought without a World Series appearance. A similar quip could be made about the Bulls ...

Basketball

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has revolutionary idea for NBA playoff format that would increase stakes

DALLAS - Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is hopeful the NBA will resume the 2019-20 season this summer. And he has a revolutionary idea that would increase stakes for playoff qualification. In a proposal Cuban has suggested to the league office, according to an ESPN report, the NBA would play five to seven regular-season games. Then the top 10 teams apiece in the Eastern and Western Conference ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News