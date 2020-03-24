Area Sports Briefs: March 25

Narbuvoll won Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championships in the mile, 3,000- and 5,000-meter runs. She ranked second in D-II in the 3K and 5K and fifth in the mile. The award winner will be announced on Wednesday.

Newell led the Marauders to a third-straight NSIC indoor title and No. 6 ranking in the country. U-Mary had eight athletes qualified for the national indoor meet in seven events before it was canceled. The coach of the year award will be announced on Friday.

SEVEN COMMIT TO U-MARY SOCCER

The University of Mary has announced the signing of seven recruits for the women's soccer program.

Among the players are three transfers, who will be juniors at U-Mary. They are defenders Halle Nottage and Kaiya Denis and midfielder Breanna Kuni, all from Peninsula College of Port Angeles, Wash.

The incoming freshmen will be forward Alonna Allickson of Mandan, midfielder Autumn Cassen of Piedmont, S.D., midfielder Olivia Flure of Rio Rancho, N.M., and forward Katrina Graczyk of San Marcos, Calif.