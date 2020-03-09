Area Sports Briefs: March 10

AREA SPORTS
NARBUVOLL, NEWELL EARN TOP HONORS
Ida Narbuvoll and Dennis Newell from the University of Mary have earned regional indoor track and field honors.
Narbuvoll was named the Central Region Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year. The five-time All-American for the Marauders earned the same award in cross country. Narbuvoll is qualified for NCAA Division II nationals in the mile, 3,000- and 5,000-meter runs and with the Marauders’ Distance Medley Relay team. She is ranked second in both the 3K and 5K, the two events she will run at nationals, which will be held Friday and Saturday in Birmingham, Ala.
Narbuvoll is the third U-Mary athlete to earn the award, joining Alexis Zeis (2018) and Melissa Agnew (2013).
Newell has led the U-Mary women’s team to a No. 6 national ranking in D-II. Previously, Newell has been named the cross country regional coach of the year in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
BSC SIGNS PITCHER FROM FARGO
You have free articles remaining.
Andrew Linn from Fargo Davies High School has signed with the Bismarck State College baseball team.
Keeran, a right-handed pitcher, played for the Fargo Post 2 American Legion team, which advanced to the World Series last season.
“Andrew is a really good sign for us. He knows how to win and those players are always very valuable to us,” BSC coach Michael Keeran said. “He has good size and his velocity has been increasing this year into the low and mid 80's. I think Andrew has a very bright future in the game of baseball.”
NDSU ADVANCES TO SUMMIT FINAL
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Tyson Ward had 21 points as top-seeded North Dakota State topped Oral Roberts 75-69 in the Summit League Conference tournament semifinals on Monday night.
NDSU is looking for its fourth league tournament title in seven years and its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in school history.
Vinnie Shahid had 17 points and six rebounds for North Dakota State (24-8). Cameron Hunter added 12 points and Sam Griesel had seven rebounds.
Kevin Obanor had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the No. 4 seed Golden Eagles (17-14). R.J. Fuqua scored a career-high 23 points and had eight rebounds. Deondre Burns had 13 points and eight rebounds. Emmanuel Nzekwesi, whose 16 points per game coming into the contest led the Golden Eagles, had two points on 1-of-10 shooting.