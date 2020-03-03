Area Sports Briefs: March 4

AREA SPORTS

BSC'S STEVAHN NAMED MON-DAK MVP

Amber Stevahn has been named the Mon-Dak Conference's Most Valuable Player.

The Bismarck State College standout averaged 25.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and three assists per game in leading the Mystics to a 27-5 record and regular season conference title. Stevahn, who will play at Minot State next season, finished her two-year career at BSC with 1,519 points.

BSC’s Courtney Olson was named to the all-MonDak first team. The sophomore from Mandan averaged 17.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Sydney Anderson was named to the second team. Andersen, who will play at Minot State next season, averaged 10.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

BSC’s Kyler McGillis was named to the first team on the men’s side. The sophomore from St. John, N.D., averaged 18.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

MONTGOMERY, JILES EARN AWARD

Cecelio Montgomery and Nick Jiles from United Tribes have been named Mon-Dak first team selections.