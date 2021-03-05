Area Sports Briefs: March 6

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
GALLATIN ADDED TO U-MARY STAFF
Jared Gallatin has been hired as defensive backs coach for the University of Mary football team.
Gallatin spent last season as graduate assistant at South Dakota State. Prior to that, Polson, Montana, native was a graduate assistant at U-Mary in 2020.
“Coach Gallatin is an intelligent young coach who has a great football mind,” said Bagnell. “I have known coach Gallatin for a while now and know that he is a hard-working individual that will help put our guys in the best position to win.
“Coach Gallatin will be a great recruiter for our program to help identify the right type of kids for us along with building great relationships with our current scholar-athletes.”
Gallatin played college football at Rocky Mountain College and graduated in 2017.
TUNDER BAY OUT OF NWL FOR 2021
The continued COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the Thunder Bay Border Cats to notify the Northwoods League they will not participate in the 2021 season.
The Northwoods League is working to ensure the schedule of home dates remains intact for the other league teams in the Great Plains Division. The league is also looking to identify opportunities for Border Cats players to remain in the league.
“Unfortunately, with the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic regarding the Canada-U.S. border closure as well as outdoor gathering numbers in Thunder Bay, the Border Cats will not be able to participate in the 2021 Northwoods League season,” said Border Cats president Dave Valente, who said the team intends to return for the 2022 season.
“It’s unfortunate for the Border Cats organization and the fans in Thunder Bay,” Northwoods League president Ryan Voz said. “Our plan is to now adjust, create a plan to move forward with play for the rest of the division, while also giving the players an opportunity to hopefully play with another team this coming summer.”
SEVEN MARAUDERS EARN REGION NOD
Seven University of Mary track and field athletes have earned All-Region honors from the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
D'Andra Morris (triple jump), Elizabeth Acheson (800-meter run), Taylor Hestekin (mile), Lacey Feist and Starlynn Castro (5,000) earned individal honors, while Acheson, Ava Grimm, Hestekin and Natalee Sample qualified in the Distance Medley Relay.
To earn All-Region honors athletes must rank in the top five in their event in the region or top three in relays.
Morris, Acheson and Hestekin will compete at the NCAA Division II national indoor meet March 11-13 in Birmingham, Alabama.
HOCKEY TICKETS ON SALE MARCH 12
Ticket packages for the NCAA Division I Fargo Regional hockey tournament will go on sale for the general public Friday, March 12 at 10 a.m.
Packages will be sold at www.NCAA.com/FrozenFour. Single-game tickets will not be sold. Cost is $109, good for both semifinal games and championship. A limited number of student tickets for $79 go on sale March 10 at 10 a.m.
Scheels Arena in Fargo will be operating at 25% capacity.