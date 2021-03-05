Area Sports Briefs: March 6

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

GALLATIN ADDED TO U-MARY STAFF

Jared Gallatin has been hired as defensive backs coach for the University of Mary football team.

Gallatin spent last season as graduate assistant at South Dakota State. Prior to that, Polson, Montana, native was a graduate assistant at U-Mary in 2020.

“Coach Gallatin is an intelligent young coach who has a great football mind,” said Bagnell. “I have known coach Gallatin for a while now and know that he is a hard-working individual that will help put our guys in the best position to win.

“Coach Gallatin will be a great recruiter for our program to help identify the right type of kids for us along with building great relationships with our current scholar-athletes.”

Gallatin played college football at Rocky Mountain College and graduated in 2017.

TUNDER BAY OUT OF NWL FOR 2021

The continued COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the Thunder Bay Border Cats to notify the Northwoods League they will not participate in the 2021 season.