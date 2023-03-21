GELLNER ANNOUNCES CANCER DIAGNOSIS

Bally Sports North broadcaster Marney Gellner announced on Tuesday she has breast cancer.

Gellner, a graduate of Minot Ryan and the University of Mary, made the announcement on a Minneapolis-based radio show, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Gellner, 49, said she will have surgery in the coming weeks and expects to make a full recovery.

Gellner, the play-by-play announcer for the Minnesota Lynx, was hired by Fox Sports North, now Bally Sports North, in 2002. She also has worked as a sideline reporter during Twins and Timberwolves telecasts.

BULLDOGS BOUNCED

Black Hills State defeated Minnesota-Duluth 86-68 on Tuesday in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Division II men's basketball tournament in Evansville, Ind.

Matthew Ragsdale scored a game-high 25 points for the 29-5 Yellow Jackets. Joel Scott netted 23 points.

Drew Blair and Charlie Katona had 16 points each for the Bulldogs, whose season ended at 26-10.

The game featured two head coaches with ties to Jamestown College. Minnesota-Duluth's Justin Wieck coached the Jimmies from 2012-14. Black Hills State's Ryan Thompson graduated from Jamestown and was an assistant coach for the Jimmies from 2009-2111.

VIKINGS INK BULLARD

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a new contract on Tuesday with defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, who played in 12 games with seven starts last season.

Bullard joined the Vikings last year, his fifth team in five seasons. The eighth-year veteran had 23 tackles and five tackles for loss. He suffered a biceps injury on Dec. 4 and missed the next four games.

Drafted in the third round by the Chicago Bears in 2016 out of Florida, Bullard gives the Vikings another experienced player on the interior with returning starter Harrison Phillips and newcomer Dean Lowry. Dalvin Tomlinson, their most accomplished defensive lineman, signed with the Cleveland Browns. Other returners who played varying roles at those spots last season are James Lynch, Khyiris Tonga, Ross Blacklock and Esezi Otomewo.

FOUR HAWKS HIT TRANSFER PORTAL

With the transfer portal's submission period two days old for men's hockey players, four sophomore members of the 2022-23 UND hockey team have already entered their names to find a new home for the 2023-24 season.

Tuesday saw forward Matteo Costantini and defenseman Luke Bast enter the portal, after defenseman Brent Johnson and goalie Jakob Hellsten submitted their names on Monday.

Costantini, a fifth-round pick of Buffalo, had a stellar freshman season (eight goals, 13 assists), but tailed off and ended as a healthy scratch during UND's playoff run after registering just two goals and an assist in 25 games this season.

Costantini will have two years of college eligibility remaining with his new team.

Bast played just 13 games this season, tallying a goal and two assists, due to an upper-body injury that cost him playing time early in the season and was in-and-out of the lineup after getting healthy.

Both Johnson and Hellsten were unable to crack the starting lineup for UND in the second half of the season, as Johnson struggled on the defensive end despite obvious offensive talent and Hellsten was unable to beat out Drew DeRidder for more than a backup role in net.