UND STILL ALIVE

The University of North Dakota hockey team scored two goals in the second period and three in the third to rally past Omaha 5-2 on Sunday night.

The win keeps the Fighting Hawks' season alive and sends them to the Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul, Minn. UND will face St. Cloud in the semifinals. Omaha's season is over.

Five different players scored for UND. Dylan James' short-handed goal late in the second period tied the game at 2-2.

Griffin Ness, Tyler Kleven and Gavin Hain lit the lamp in the third period to ice the win.

The Fighting Hawks outshot the Mavericks 36-14.