MARY PLACES THREE

A day after earning the program's 100th All-American citation, and setting a new NCAA-era record of three All-Americans in a single season, the University of Mary had all three of their surviving wrestlers place at the Division II Championship meet.

Reece Barnhardt, the third two-time NCAA Division II All-American in program history, took seventh at 133 pounds after losing his first match of the day 6-1 to Eric Bartos of Mercyhurst and recovering with a 10-3 win over Elijah Lusk.

Max Bruss (174 pounds) and Matt Kaylor (197) each placed fifth, with Bruss earning a pin of Anthony Des Vigne of Central Oklahoma before splitting decisions in his final two matches and Kaylor winning by medical forfeit before also splitting a pair of decisions.

As a team, Mary finished 13th in points with 29.5, a half-point up on 14th-place Fort Hays State and 1.5 back of Lake Erie for 12th.

Central Oklahoma won the individual team title with 121 points, with NSIC powerhouse St. Cloud State coming in third with 64.5 points.

MURILLO FINISHES 27TH

In her final event at the NCAA Swimming & Diving championships, Victoria Murillo took 27th in the Women's 1650 free race Saturday.

Swimming her final event in 17:32.24, Murillo jumped three spots from her entrance placement of 30th.

As a team, the Marauders finished 31st in team standings with 11 points, all coming from Murillo.