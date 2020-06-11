Area Sports Briefs: June 12

The NAIA announced last week that football teams would be allowed to play only nine games, two fewer than normal due to COVID-19 related concerns.

The NSAA will begin play Sept. 12. The conference includes Dakota State, Dickinson State, Mayville State, Presentation College (S.D.), Waldorf University (Iowa) and Valley City State.

The reduction in games means Valley City will not play Jamestown in the annual Paint Bucket Game. The two teams have played 121 times.

SUMMIT HALL INDUCTS NDSU GOLFER

Golfer Amy Anderson has become North Dakota State University's first member of the Summit League Hall of Fame.

Olson, who holds the NCAA record for individual women's golf victories with 20, was a two-time All-American. She is the only four-time league golfer of the year and was a three-time league championship most valuable golfer. She was named the winner of the Elite 88 Award at the 2011 NCAA championships. During her senior season she won league player of the week honors seven times.