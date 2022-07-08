Area Sports Briefs: July 8

TRIBUNE HAS EARLY DEADLINE

Due to the Tribune's early deadline on Friday, MLB baseball boxscores and some local events were not available at press time.

For more results from Friday night's games, go to bismarcktribune.com.

MARAUDERS HIRE USD STAR LAMB

Reigning Summit League Player of the Year Chloe Lamb has been hired as an assistant women’s basketball coach at the University of Mary.

Lamb, a four-time All-Summit League selection at South Dakota, helped the Coyotes reach the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament this past season. The Onida, S.D., product was the MVP of the 2022 Summit League Tournament.

Lamb ranks third all-time in NCAA Division I in games played with 162. She’s third on the all-time scoring last at USD with 1,884 points.

“We are unbelievably excited to welcome Chloe Lamb to the University of Mary women’s basketball program,” said head coach Rick Neumann. “She’s had unparalleled success as an athlete at USD and is a clear example of what hard work, determination, and competitiveness can do for an athlete.”

Lamb replaces Brooke LeMar, who was hired as an assistant coach at NCAA Division I St. Francis.

LARKS’ COLON NAMED NWL ALL-STAR

Edwin Colon of the Bismarck Larks has been selected for the Northwoods League All-Star game.

Colon, a senior pitcher at Northwestern Oklahoma State, as appeared in 11 games this summer with the Larks. The left-hander from the Dominican Republic is 0-1 with three saves. In 15.1 innings, he has allowed three runs, two earned, on 13 hits while walking 11 and striking out 14. He has a 1.17 ERA.

The league announced the rosters for the Great Lakes and Great Plains Division teams on Friday. The all-star game will be played on Tuesday, July 19 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

Great Lakes West first-half champion Wisconsin Rapids has five players selected, while Great Plain West first-half champ St. Cloud has six selections.