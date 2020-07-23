Area Sports Briefs: July 24

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS

KITTELL HIRES ORRIS AS ASSISTANT

Michael Orris has been hired as an assistant men's basketball coach at the University of Mary.

Orris played NCAA Division I college basketball at Kansas State, Northern Illinois and South Dakota State. Orris made a game-winning shot for SDSU in the Summit League tournament semifinals. The Jackrabbits went on to play in the 2017 NCAA tournament.

"We are so excited to have Michael join our staff,” Marauders head coach Joe Kittell said. “He comes to us after a very impressive basketball career on the court and we know he will elevate our players. Michael’s knowledge and passion for basketball and people were unmatched in the hiring process and we are thrilled to have him be a part of the University of Mary men’s basketball program.”

Originally from Illinois, the U-Mary opportunity represents his first coaching position.

"I am extremely humbled and honored for the opportunity that coach Kittell has given me,” said Orris. “It speaks volumes to his character that he was willing to take a chance on me as I start my coaching career."