Area Sports Briefs: July 24

AREA SPORTS
KITTELL HIRES ORRIS AS ASSISTANT
Michael Orris has been hired as an assistant men's basketball coach at the University of Mary.
Orris played NCAA Division I college basketball at Kansas State, Northern Illinois and South Dakota State. Orris made a game-winning shot for SDSU in the Summit League tournament semifinals. The Jackrabbits went on to play in the 2017 NCAA tournament.
"We are so excited to have Michael join our staff,” Marauders head coach Joe Kittell said. “He comes to us after a very impressive basketball career on the court and we know he will elevate our players. Michael’s knowledge and passion for basketball and people were unmatched in the hiring process and we are thrilled to have him be a part of the University of Mary men’s basketball program.”
Originally from Illinois, the U-Mary opportunity represents his first coaching position.
"I am extremely humbled and honored for the opportunity that coach Kittell has given me,” said Orris. “It speaks volumes to his character that he was willing to take a chance on me as I start my coaching career."
Following college, he went on to play in the NBA's G League with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and Capital City Go-Go. He also worked as a personal trainer in the G League with the Windy City Bulls.
"Michael is super passionate about the game of basketball and has a very unique story to go along with it," said former SDSU star Mike Daum and current pro player in Spain. "He is the kind of guy who will do what is best for the team at all costs. He is a relationship builder and a glue guy; someone any team would be lucky to have."
Orris is married to his wife Kierra. They have twin sons.
MITZEL TOSSES 1-HITTER VS. REPS
Bismarck Capitals pitcher Jaden Mitzel tossed a seven-inning one-hitter on Wednesday night to beat the Bismarck Reps 5-0.
The Capitals lefty took a no-hitter into the top of the sixth inning. Luke Welk got the Reps' only hit of the game with two out following an error by the Capitals.
Mitzel, headed to Bismarck State College to play basketball and baseball, had 10 strikeouts and walked just one batter. It was the first Class A West Region loss of the season for the Reps, who won the first game at Haaland Field 5-4.
