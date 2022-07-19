Area Sports Briefs: July 20

U-MARY BASKETBALL EARNS AWARD
The University of Mary men’s basketball team has earned the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award for the fourth year in a row.
The Marauders posted a grade point average of 3.44 and were one of 10 NSIC teams to earn the award.
Senior Regan Tollefson (business administration) and juniors Gertautas Urbonavicius (financial servicing and banking), Josh Sipes (nursing), Kade Amundson (nursing), Logan Nagorski (business administration), Matthew Johnson (business administration), Treyton Mattern (physical education) and Veljko Radakovic (business administration) were named to the Honors Court.
To earn the award, athletes must be a junior or senior academically and carry a 3.2 GPA or higher.