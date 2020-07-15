Area Sports Briefs: July 16

AREA SPORTS
SEVEN U-MARY ATHLETES EARN HONOR
Seven University of Mary men's basketball players have earned National Association of Basketball Coaches Honor Court recognition for the 2019-20 school year.
Seniors Evan Anderson (Kenosha, Wis.), Connor Hellebust (Bismarck), Johnnie Turner (Minneapolis) and Jaylan White (St. Charles, Iowa) and juniors Justin Engg (Minot), Glenn Jordan (Tacoma, Wash.) and Matthew Krekow (Maple Plain, Minn.) earned the award. Anderson, Turner and White qualified for the honor for the second straight year.
“I am extremely proud of these guys for raising the standard of our program on the floor and in the classroom,” said Marauders head coach Joe Kittell. “To have seven men receive this honor is a testament to what we stand for as a program.”
In order to qualify for the award, student-athletes must be at least a junior academically and carry a grade point average of 3.2 or better.
The seven athletes honored is a program-best for the Marauders.
