Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 8

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

MANDAN UPS CAPACITIES AT GAMES

Beginning on Friday, Mandan Public Schools will allow for 50% capacities at athletic events.

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis no more than 45 minutes prior to a game.

Varsity limits: basketball (750), hockey (450), wrestling (750). Vouchers will be used for swimming and gymnastics.

For junior varsity basketball no more than four spectators are allowed. For middle school sports two individuals per athlete is desired.

Additionally, Mandan Public School reserves the right to voucher games where projected attendance exceeds maximum capacity. Masks are required.

CREW INK MOLINO

Former Minnesota United midfielder Kevin Molino has signed a multi-year contract with MLS champion Columbus Crew.

Molino, 30, score nine goals with four assists in 18 games in the regular season for the Loons last season. He added four goals in three games during the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Molino, who played for Minnesota from its inception in 2017, has 32 goals and 27 assists in 104 career appearances. He played for Orlando City in 2015-16.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0