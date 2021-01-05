Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 6

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

BOBCATS GAME TO HAVE MORE FANS

The Bismarck Bobcats will have more fans at their next game.

Capacity at VFW Sports Center will be 50%, about 650 fans, for the Bobcats' next games Jan. 15-16 against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. The increase is permitted under COVID-19 related protocols from state and local officials.

Social distancing, sanitation stations and mask-wearing remain in effect.

Additionally, the National American Hockey League schedule has been extended into mid-May. The Bobcats' final home games will be April 30 and May 1 with two road series following that.

NDSU UPS CAPACITY TO GAMES

North Dakota State University athletics department announced Tuesday capacity for its college basketball games and wrestling competitions has been increased to 50% at Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

Capacity at the SHAC will now be 2,800 fans.

All seating will remain general admission and limited to designated, socially distanced areas. Masks are required for all in attendance. Ticket prices for basketball doubleheaders are $21.

