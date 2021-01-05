Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 5

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

NEW LEADERS EMERGE IN CLASS B POLLS

New leaders emerged in both the boys and girls Class B basketball polls this week.

Enderlin, fourth last week, sailed to the top of the boys poll by defeating Dickinson Trinity, which defeated last week's leader, Four Winds-Minnewaukan.

FW-M, Grafton and Trinity, 1-2-3 last week, now hold down the 2-3-4 positions.

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, not ranked last week, moved into the top 10 at No. 9.

Kindred, No. 1 in the girls poll last week, won twice last week, but still slipped to No. 2 behind Central Cass, which moved up from No. 2.

Four ranked teams absorbed losses last week. No. 3 Langdon-Edmore-Munich and No. 7 Shiloh Christian were beaten twice. LEM slipped from third to eighth and Shiloh fell out of the top 10.

No. 4 Linton-HMB an No. 8 Rugby lost once. Linton-HMB skidded from fourth to fifth and Rugby was bumped from the top 10.

The weekly statewide poll is a service of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

UND-UNO SERIES POSTPONED