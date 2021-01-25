 Skip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 26

Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 26

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

STEVAHN EARNS NSIC HOOPS AWARD

Amber Stevahn has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's Women's Basketball Player of the Week.

Stevahn, playing at Minot State, averaged 22.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in helping Minot State to a pair of wins over Crookston. The former Shiloh Christian and Bismarck State College standout made 20 of 31 shots on the weekend. 

For the season, the 5-foot-11 Stevahn is averaging 17.5 points and 6.8 rebounds, both team-leading for the 2-4 Beavers. 

Minot State plays at Bemidji State Friday and Saturday.

