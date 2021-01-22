Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 23

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

U-MARY MEN WIN AT BEMIDJI

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Matthew Kreklow and Trever Kaiser powered the University of Mary men’s basketball team to a Northern Sun road win over Bemidji State on Friday night.

Kreklow and Kaiser combined for 30 points and 14 rebounds in a 76-70 win over the Beavers. Kreklow finished with 15 points and eight rebounds and Kaiser had 15 points and six boards.

Josh Sipes added nine points, Wyatt Carr and Kade Amundson had eight apiece and Glenn Jordan and Lucas Mayer each chipped in with seven as the Marauders (3-4, 3-2 NSIC) won their second consecutive game for the first time this season.

Nick Wagner finished with a game-high 18 and Griffin Chase and Derek Thompson each had 17 for the Beavers (1-6, 0-5 NSIC).

The two teams square off again on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Bemidji.

BOBCATS SKATE PAST NORSEMEN

Four different players scored goals to back strong goaltending by Cameron Korpi as the Bismarck Bobcats defeated the St. Cloud Norsemen 4-1 on Friday night at the VFW Sports Center.