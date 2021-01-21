Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 21

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

WEST FARGO, CENTURY STILL TOP DOGS

Same faces, same places.

There was hardly any movement in the Class A boys and girls basketball polls this week as West Fargo's boys and Century's girls retained their No. 1 positions.

Nothing changed in the girls rankings with the same five teams holding the same five positions. Century, the unanimous No. 1, was followed by Devils Lake, Watford City, Fargo Davies and Grand Forks Red River.

Bismarck's 68-60 Tuesday night loss to Legacy produced the only movement in the boys poll. That setback dropped the Demons from third to fourth, with Minot advancing from fourth to third. West Fargo Sheyenne remains second and Jamestown stays at No. 5.

West Fargo drew support as No. 1 from 15 of 20 voters. The other five votes went to Sheyenne.

The weekly Class A basketball poll is a service of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

