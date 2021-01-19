Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 20

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

MURILLO EARNS WEEKLY NSIC HONOR

Victorio Murillo from the University of Mary has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's swimmer of the week.

Murillo went 6-for-6 in her individual events last weekend, winning the 200 freestyle (1:56.70) and 500 free (5:11.82) in a 120-85 win over Northern State on Friday. She also swam the first leg of the winning 200 yard free relay (1:40.25) versus NSU.

On Saturday, Murillo won the 100 free (53.46), 200 free (1:55.51), 1,000 free (10:32.37) and 200 breaststroke (2:24.81) in a quadrangula with NSU, Sioux Falls and Augustana.

U-MARY WRESTLING DUAL MOVED

The University of Mary's wrestling dual against MSU-Moorhead scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. has been moved to Sunday at 2 p.m.

The dual will be held at the McDowell Activity Center.

The dual is being moved due to COVID-19 testing protocols within the MSU-Moorhead wrestling program.

ACHESON PICKED FOR NSIC AWARD