Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 20

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
MURILLO EARNS WEEKLY NSIC HONOR
Victorio Murillo from the University of Mary has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's swimmer of the week.
Murillo went 6-for-6 in her individual events last weekend, winning the 200 freestyle (1:56.70) and 500 free (5:11.82) in a 120-85 win over Northern State on Friday. She also swam the first leg of the winning 200 yard free relay (1:40.25) versus NSU.
On Saturday, Murillo won the 100 free (53.46), 200 free (1:55.51), 1,000 free (10:32.37) and 200 breaststroke (2:24.81) in a quadrangula with NSU, Sioux Falls and Augustana.
U-MARY WRESTLING DUAL MOVED
The University of Mary's wrestling dual against MSU-Moorhead scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. has been moved to Sunday at 2 p.m.
The dual will be held at the McDowell Activity Center.
The dual is being moved due to COVID-19 testing protocols within the MSU-Moorhead wrestling program.
ACHESON PICKED FOR NSIC AWARD
Elizabeth Acheson from the University of Mary track and field team has been named the NSIC'S Female Track Athlete of the Week.
Acheson won the 400-meter run at the Marauders Open on Saturday. Her converted time of 57.92 seconds ranks third in NCAA Division II this season.