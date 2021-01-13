Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 14

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

UND HOCKEY SCHEDULE MODIFIED

UND Hockey season ticket holders, including all those who renewed for the 2020-2021 hockey season, will be provided an online pre-sale opportunity from 10 a.m. on Jan. 19 through 10 a.m. on Jan. 21 to purchase tickets for the Colorado College series. An email with an exclusive season ticket holder “promo code” will be sent directly to all UND Hockey season ticket holder accounts in advance of the pre-sale. This promo code will be used online by season ticket holders to purchase tickets via www.ticketmaster.com.