Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 14

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
UND HOCKEY SCHEDULE MODIFIED
North Dakota’s NCHC series at Denver scheduled for Friday and Saturday has been moved to Sunday and Monday for COVID-19 related protocols..
Both games against Denver will start at 8:07 p.m.
Also, UND’s home series against Colorado College in Grand Forks will be played Saturday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 24. Both games start at 6:07 p.m.
Additional tickets will be made available for the Colorado College games.
UND Hockey season ticket holders, including all those who renewed for the 2020-2021 hockey season, will be provided an online pre-sale opportunity from 10 a.m. on Jan. 19 through 10 a.m. on Jan. 21 to purchase tickets for the Colorado College series. An email with an exclusive season ticket holder “promo code” will be sent directly to all UND Hockey season ticket holder accounts in advance of the pre-sale. This promo code will be used online by season ticket holders to purchase tickets via www.ticketmaster.com.
All unsold single game tickets will be made available to the general public at 10 a.m. January 21. Cost is $89 for the lower bowl and $69 for the upper bowl. Capacity is limited to just under 3,000. Masks are required.
U-MARY ADDS FRIDAY WRESTLING DUAL
The University of Mary wrestling team has added a dual at Minot State on Friday.
The nonconference match will begin at 4 p.m. A junior varsity dual will follow.
The Marauders' dual at Southwest Minnesota State on Thursday was canceled to COVID-19 related concerns within the Mustangs' program.
The Marauders' next home match is Jan. 21 against MSU-Moorhead.
