Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 13

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

MARAUDERS TO PLAY SCSU THIS WEEKEND

The University of Mary women’s basketball team will host St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday in a pair of non-conference games at McDowell Activity Center.

Games times are 6 p.m. on Friday and 4 Saturday. The games are not open to the public. They will be streamed live on the U-Mary athletics website.

The Marauders (1-1) were originally scheduled to host Duluth, but COVID-19 related issues in the Bulldogs’ program forced those games to be canceled.

U-MARY WRESTLING THURSDAY CANCELED

The University of Mary’s Northern Sun wrestling dual at Southwest Minnesota State on Thursday has been canceled.

The match was canceled due to COVID-19 related issues within the SMSU program.

The Marauders are scheduled to host MSU-Moorhead on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.

